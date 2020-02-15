Helena Capital's Noah Kovick wins state title, Carson DesRosier, Zane McCormick finish 2nd

"It was the last match I will probably ever wrestle and I just wanted to go out strong," McCormick said. "I wasn't going go out getting hurt. That's not my style."

It was also a reminder that you don't have to be a state champion to have the heart of one.

"We talked after the match and wrestling is a sport that teaches life," Mahana said. "To be a good adult man, to be a husband, to be a father, you get knocked down over and over and it's how you get up that defines you. And that match was a clear demonstration of why Zane McCormick has been a two-time captain for us. He's worked extremely hard and he has always done it with a smile on his face. He's been a tremendous leader."

In the end, even though McCormick fell short of his ultimate goal, reaching finals night at the Metra was still memorable.

"It was really awesome," He said. "The atmosphere is amazing and it's probably the biggest stage that I'll be on for the rest of my life."

Carson DesRosier also made finals night for the second year in a row. The sophomore, who battled mono during the second half of the season, saw his gritty run end with a loss to Avery Allen of Bozeman in the 132-pound final.