Helena Capital's Noah Kovick wins state title, Carson DesRosier, Zane McCormick finish 2nd

BILLINGS — Almost one year ago exactly, Helena Capital's Noah Kovick was defeated in the semifinals at the All-Class State Wrestling tournament.
Eventually, Kovick settled for third, but set his sights on reaching finals night and winning a state championship.
And Saturday in Billings at the Metra, after more than 365 days of waiting and working, Kovick achieved his goal, taking home the 182-pound title in Class AA.
Meet your 182 pound Class Aa state champ Noah Kovick of Helena Capital. #mtsrestling #mtscores pic.twitter.com/od1BXU0kY0— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 16, 2020
"Last year, I didn't get to compete in the state finals and that killed me," Kovick said. "So I worked all summer, I didn't take any breaks and it showed tonight."
Kovick, a junior and now two-time placer at state, squared off against Peyton Morton of Billings Senior in the finals. It was a hard-fought match, but Kovick always felt in control. A late takedown sealed the win.
"I wasn't trying to do anything fancy, I just wanted to wrestle my match and go with the flow," Kovick said. "And it worked."
Kovick then turned and pointed to the Capital crowd in celebration.
"It feels great to know that I have so many people supporting me," he said. "I am just in awe right now. I finally achieved my goal."
Kovick may have been in awe, but Capital head coach Jeff Mahana certainly wasn't surprised by what his 182-pounder did on finals night.
"It's really awesome," Mahana said. "He has put so much time in working and wrestling, gosh, he spent six days at home last summer. He wrestled all over the country and he had surgery this fall. He had a broken ankle and that's adversity, and for him to go out and handle it like that is really exciting."
While Kovick's physical ability was key, however, the mental toughness he developed, starting with his loss at the 2019 state tournament, was even more important.
"The mental composure component, being cool, calm and collected really started to show up for him this season," Mahana said. "And that's really special. That's adult maturity."
Right after Kovick exited the stage, Capital's 205-pounder Zane McCormick entered, as he reached finals night for the first time.
In order to reach the championship match, McCormick won a battle with Brenner Bushfield of Skyview.
That put him up against defending state champ Elijah Davis of Great Falls and what ensued was classic McCormick. Despite falling behind 5-0 and getting slammed to the mat hard enough for an injury stoppage, the Bruins senior never quit.
Even down 5-0 and visibly hurt, McCormick battled back and trimmed the lead to 5-3 and was working to even the score on a takedown when time expired on the match and his high school career.
"It was the last match I will probably ever wrestle and I just wanted to go out strong," McCormick said. "I wasn't going go out getting hurt. That's not my style."
It was also a reminder that you don't have to be a state champion to have the heart of one.
"We talked after the match and wrestling is a sport that teaches life," Mahana said. "To be a good adult man, to be a husband, to be a father, you get knocked down over and over and it's how you get up that defines you. And that match was a clear demonstration of why Zane McCormick has been a two-time captain for us. He's worked extremely hard and he has always done it with a smile on his face. He's been a tremendous leader."
In the end, even though McCormick fell short of his ultimate goal, reaching finals night at the Metra was still memorable.
"It was really awesome," He said. "The atmosphere is amazing and it's probably the biggest stage that I'll be on for the rest of my life."
Carson DesRosier also made finals night for the second year in a row. The sophomore, who battled mono during the second half of the season, saw his gritty run end with a loss to Avery Allen of Bozeman in the 132-pound final.
"Two weeks ago, we didn't know if Carson would wrestle," Mahana said. "He came down with a pretty serious illness. The medical staff wouldn't clear him and so he really only had a week and a half of practice. So for him to go out and control his own destiny was just so exciting for him and another testament to his hard work."
In addition to three finalists, the Bruins put two others on the podium in senior Josh Lee (285) and freshman Dylan Graham (152). For Lee, it was his second time reaching the podium.
"Josh is a great kid," Mahana said. "He always has a smile on his face, he's one of the hardest workers in the room and we are going to miss him. His personality is contagious and he's another super tough guy."
In the team race, Great Falls High ran away with first place, scoring 242.5 points. Flathead finished second, while Billings Senior was third. Capital finished eighth with 112 points. Helena High finished the tournament in 14th.
In Class B-C action at the All-Class State Tournament, Townsend put three onto the podium. One of the Bulldogs that placed was future Carroll football player Jadon Lamb, who finished third at 205 pounds. Riley Richtmyer also finished third at 132 and Easton Held finished fourth at 138.
Jefferson also placed one wrestler in the B-C tournament as Leo Anderson took third at 103 pounds for the Panthers.
