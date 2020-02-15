You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena Capital's Noah Kovick wins state title, Carson DesRosier, Zane McCormick finish 2nd
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
All-Class State Wrestling

Helena Capital's Noah Kovick wins state title, Carson DesRosier, Zane McCormick finish 2nd

{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS — Almost one year ago exactly, Helena Capital's Noah Kovick was defeated in the semifinals at the All-Class State Wrestling tournament.

Eventually, Kovick settled for third, but set his sights on reaching finals night and winning a state championship. 

And Saturday in Billings at the Metra, after more than 365 days of waiting and working, Kovick achieved his goal, taking home the 182-pound title in Class AA. 

"Last year, I didn't get to compete in the state finals and that killed me," Kovick said. "So I worked all summer, I didn't take any breaks and it showed tonight."

Kovick, a junior and now two-time placer at state, squared off against Peyton Morton of Billings Senior in the finals. It was a hard-fought match, but Kovick always felt in control. A late takedown sealed the win.

"I wasn't trying to do anything fancy, I just wanted to wrestle my match and go with the flow," Kovick said. "And it worked."

Kovick then turned and pointed to the Capital crowd in celebration.

"It feels great to know that I have so many people supporting me," he said. "I am just in awe right now. I finally achieved my goal."

Kovick may have been in awe, but Capital head coach Jeff Mahana certainly wasn't surprised by what his 182-pounder did on finals night.

"It's really awesome," Mahana said. "He has put so much time in working and wrestling, gosh, he spent six days at home last summer. He wrestled all over the country and he had surgery this fall. He had a broken ankle and that's adversity, and for him to go out and handle it like that is really exciting."

While Kovick's physical ability was key, however, the mental toughness he developed, starting with his loss at the 2019 state tournament, was even more important.

"The mental composure component, being cool, calm and collected really started to show up for him this season," Mahana said. "And that's really special. That's adult maturity."

Right after Kovick exited the stage, Capital's 205-pounder Zane McCormick entered, as he reached finals night for the first time. 

In order to reach the championship match, McCormick won a battle with Brenner Bushfield of Skyview.

That put him up against defending state champ Elijah Davis of Great Falls and what ensued was classic McCormick. Despite falling behind 5-0 and getting slammed to the mat hard enough for an injury stoppage, the Bruins senior never quit. 

Even down 5-0 and visibly hurt, McCormick battled back and trimmed the lead to 5-3 and was working to even the score on a takedown when time expired on the match and his high school career.

"It was the last match I will probably ever wrestle and I just wanted to go out strong," McCormick said. "I wasn't going go out getting hurt. That's not my style."

It was also a reminder that you don't have to be a state champion to have the heart of one.

"We talked after the match and wrestling is a sport that teaches life," Mahana said. "To be a good adult man, to be a husband, to be a father, you get knocked down over and over and it's how you get up that defines you. And that match was a clear demonstration of why Zane McCormick has been a two-time captain for us. He's worked extremely hard and he has always done it with a smile on his face. He's been a tremendous leader."

In the end, even though McCormick fell short of his ultimate goal, reaching finals night at the Metra was still memorable.

"It was really awesome," He said. "The atmosphere is amazing and it's probably the biggest stage that I'll be on for the rest of my life."

Carson DesRosier also made finals night for the second year in a row. The sophomore, who battled mono during the second half of the season, saw his gritty run end with a loss to Avery Allen of Bozeman in the 132-pound final.

"Two weeks ago, we didn't know if Carson would wrestle," Mahana said. "He came down with a pretty serious illness. The medical staff wouldn't clear him and so he really only had a week and a half of practice. So for him to go out and control his own destiny was just so exciting for him and another testament to his hard work."

In addition to three finalists, the Bruins put two others on the podium in senior Josh Lee (285) and freshman Dylan Graham (152). For Lee, it was his second time reaching the podium. 

"Josh is a great kid," Mahana said. "He always has a smile on his face, he's one of the hardest workers in the room and we are going to miss him. His personality is contagious and he's another super tough guy."

In the team race, Great Falls High ran away with first place, scoring 242.5 points. Flathead finished second, while Billings Senior was third. Capital finished eighth with 112 points. Helena High finished the tournament in 14th. 

In Class B-C action at the All-Class State Tournament, Townsend put three onto the podium. One of the Bulldogs that placed was future Carroll football player Jadon Lamb, who finished third at 205 pounds.  Riley Richtmyer also finished third at 132 and Easton Held finished fourth at 138.

Jefferson also placed one wrestler in the B-C tournament as Leo Anderson took third at 103 pounds for the Panthers. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

All-Class State Wrestling Results AA, A, B-C

State Wrestling Tournament

State AA

Team scores: Great Falls-MSDB 242.5, Kalispell Flathead 197, Billings Senior 196.5, Bozeman 186, Butte 160.5, Billings West 153, Missoula Big Sky-Loyola 120.5, Helena Capital 112, Billings Skyview 102, Kalispell Glacier 73, Great Falls CMR 48, Misoula Sentinel 45, Belgrade 34, Helena 14, Missoula Hellgate 6.

103

First place: Hunter Ketchem, Sky, dec. Jase Van Pelt, BW, 5-1.

Third place: Daylan Forshee, Sen, p. Aaron Liscum, GF, 2:44.

Fifth place: Trey Whitlock, But, dec. Holden Howe, Sen, 4-2.

113

First place: Teegan Vasquez, KG, p. Carter Schmidt, Bel, 1:03.

Third place: Jalen Vladic, Sen, md, Wyatt Van Pelt, BW, 8-0.

Fifth place: Austin Phatavong, GF, p. Kyler Raiha, But, 1:47.

120

First place: Jesse Aarness, BW, p. Keagan Gransbery, But, 4:18

Third place: Colton Martello, GF, dec. Dre Coles, GF, 3-0.

Fifth place: Israel Moreno, MBS, p. Easton Shupe, GF, 0:56.

126

First place: Matthew Dewitt, Sen, dec. Drake Rhodes, BW, 5-0, overtime.

Third place: Jayden Ramirez, Sen, p. Cade Troupe, KF, 2:51.

Fifth place: Irish Furthmyre, GF, p. Novik Thomas, MS, 0:31.

132

First place: Avery Allen, Boz, dec. Carson DesRosier, Cap, 4-0.

Third place: Asher Kemppainen, KF, dec. RJ Lowdog, BW, 1-0.

Fifth place: Gavin Stodtmeister, BW, p. Carter Johnson, MBS, 2:06.

138

First place: Leif Schroeder, Boz, tf. Bredan Barnes, KF, 23-8.

Third place: Idren Peak, sen., dec. Scout Allen, But, 3-2.

Fifth place: Mason Huber, GF, dec. Felix Petersen, Boz, 8-4.

145

First place: Brock Rodrigues, Boz, dec. Fin Nadeau, KF, 3-2, overtime

Third place: Trevin Welzien, MBS, dec. Cache Hilliard, GF, 6-1.

Fifth place: Cameron Savaria, Sky, dec. Justin Kovalicky, MS, 3-0.

152

First place: Hunter Meinzen, MBS, dec. Paolo Salimen, Sky, 11-5.

Third place: Noah Poe-Hatten, KF, dec. AJ LaFurge, GF, 11-9.

Fifth place: Dylan Graham, Cap, dec. Jace Mannix, MS, 8-5.

160

First place: Thomas Klepps, Sen, dec. Dougie Swanson, MBS, 5-3.

Third place: Brendan Lockart, GF, dec. Quinn Sullivan, But, 7-4.

Fifth place: Chase Youso, KF, p. Payton Gonser, GF, 4:20.

170

First place: Bridger Hall, MBS, p. Tanner Russell, KF, 3:49.

Third place: Garrett Rieke, KF, dec. Tyson Krahe, GF, 8-3.

Fifth place: Kaelan Patten, Boz, p. Dominik Scown, But, 2:55

182

First place: Noah Kovick, Cap, dec. Peyton Morton, Sen, 5-2.

Third place: Liam Swanson, GF, p. Paxton Boyce, KF, 4:09.

Fifth place: Bradden Rowles-Ortiz, Boz, p. Myles McClernan, But, 0:21.

205

First place: Elijah Davis, GF, dec. Zane McCormick, Cap, 5-3.

Third place: Brenner Bushfield, Sky, dec. Kameron Moreno, But, 6-2.

Fifth place: Zaybin Stewart, KF, p. McCade O' Reilly, Boz, 3:53.

285

First place: Ethan Deroche, GF, dec. Tom Walkup, Boz, 8-1.

Third place: Kobe Moreno, But, p. Josh Lee, Cap, 0:27.

Fifth place: Zac Malcolm, BW, dec. Camryn Vergeront, KG, 6-1.

State Wrestling Tournament

Class A

Team scores: Sidney-Fairview 340, Frenchtown 156.5, Miles City 145.5, Havre-Box Elder 142.5, Laurel 141, Lewistown 134.5, Glendive73.5, Columbia Falls 72, Livingston-Big Timber 69, Corvallis 63, Hamilton-Darby 53.5, Hardin 50, Libby-Troy 50, Browning 46, Polson 43, Dillon-Twin Bridges-Sheridan 42.5, Billings Central-Joliet 23, Ronan 21, Stevensville-Victor 18, Whitefish 17, East Helena 3, Lockwood 3, Butte central 0.

103

First place: Owen Lonski, Sid-F, dec. Landen Stewart, Fre, 5-4.

Third place: Damen McCord, Lew, dec. Kaden Wise, Sid-F, 7-5.

Fifth place: Andrew Carmody, Ham-D, p. Noah Michaelson, 1:36.

113

First place: Walker Dyer, Fre, dec. Zander Dean, Sid-F, 5-4.

Third place: Justin Windauer, CF, p. Mich Chagnon, Hav-BE, 2:58

Fifth place: Braxton Scheeler, MC, tf. Ivan Lee, Lau, 18-3.

120

First place: Kaiden Cline, Sid-F, dec. Eli Warner, Fre, 8-2.

Third place: Riley Pleninger, Hav-BE, p. Johnathan Herr, Lau, 0:23.

Fifth place: Kanyon Stoker, Cor, dec. Kason Oolson, Lew, 10-5.

126

First place: Cooper Birdwell, Lew, md. Jake Bibler, Fre, 15-2

Third place: Currey Brown, MC, md. Xander Spady, Lib-T, 12-0.

Fifth place: Kedrick Baker, Pol, p. Sean Mehling, Har, 3:10.

132

First place: Jordan Darby, Sid-F, dec. Cameron Pleninger, Hav-BE, 7-4.

Third place: Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, dec. Everett Jensen, Sid-F, 5-2.

Fifth place: Jason Davis, Cor, p. Zane Schroeder, Fre, 1:35.

138

First place: Damian Leidholt, MC, dec. Keagan Campbell, Lau, 3-2.

Third place: Kolton Reid, Sid-F, def. Zander Burnison, Sid-F, 7-3.

Fifth place: Espyn Hostetler, Gle, injury default Cade Gubler, Liv, 1:00.

145

First place: Aden Graves, Sid-F, p. Triston Davis, Cor, 1:38.

Third place: Keagan Thompson, Lau, dec. Kaid Campbell, MC, 4-3.

Fifth place: Alex Kober, Liv, injury default Kolby Reum, Ron, 0:00.

152

First place: Connor Harris, Hav-BE, p. Trey Thompson, L-T, 5:42.

Third place: Kade Graves, Sid-F, dec. Adin Gibson, Liv, 4-3.

Fifth place: Lucas Thatcher, CF, dec. Tyler Emineth, Lau, 12-5.

160

First place: Orion Thivierge, Hav-BE, p. Bridger Williams, Ham-D, 4:28.

Third place: Dylan Lutz, Sid-F, dec. Duane Otto II, Lew, 3-2.

Fifth place: Daniel Collins, Ron, injury default Jacoby Mattern, Gle, 0:00.

170

First place: Cooper Hoffman, Dil, dec. Nelson Crisafulli, Gle, 8-5.

Third place: Conner Schwend, Har, p. Easton Hopes, Sid-F, 1:36.

Fifth place: Keaton Potter, Lew, p. Josh Bertram, CF, 1:53.

182

First place: Riley Waters, Sid-F, dec. Cameron Younger, Lau, 12-7.

Third place: Braydon Stone, CF, p. Sahkaia Wehr, Stev-V, 1:42.

Fifth place: Canyon Shope, Fre, injury default Brayden Stadell, Hav-BE, 0:00

205

First place: Jeff Jones, Sid-F, p. Tate Jones, Fre, 2:28.

Third place: Landon Farrar, Lew, p. Jayden Salios, Bro, 2:50

Fifth place: Connor Ulschak, Lau, p. Dante Pallone, Har, 2:02.

285

First place: Brodey Skogen, Sid-F, dec. Tyler Harms, MC, 4-0.

Third place: Bo Hakert, BilC, dec. Gabe Walker, MC, 6-3, overtime.

Fifth place: Dylan Morris, Lew, dec. Kirby Basta, Gle, 8-5.

Class B-C

Team scores: Glasgow 154, Huntley Project 134, Eureka 126, Whitehall 117, Circle 102.5, Townsend 84, St. Ignatius-Charlo 84, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 74.5, Cut Bank 66.5, Colstrip 66, Malta-Whitewater 60, Shepherd 57.5, Superior-Alberton 53, Manhattan 47, Poplar 47, Fairfield 42, Florence-Carlton 42, Thompson Falls 42, Fort Benton-Big Sandy 36, Anaconda 34, Jefferson 32, Shelby 30, Conrad 28.5, Baker 24, Chinook 22, Simms 18.5, Forsyth 18, Cascade 16, Arlee 14, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 11, Valier 11, Deer Lodge 10, Red Lodge 9, Three Forks 7, Plains-Hot Springs 6, White Sulphur Springs 4, Wolf Point 4, Harlem 3, Highwood 3, Bigfork 0, Great Falls Central 0.

Individual results

103

First place: Nate Blodnick, Ana, dec. Gavin Nedens, HP, 2-0.

Third place: Leo Anderson, Jef, p. Pancho Ibenez, Eur, 2:16.

Fifth place: Jake Kuka, Gla, p. Trevor O'Hara, FB-BS, 1:45.

113

First place: Krayle Stormer, Cir. dec. Miguel Ramos, Fairf, 8-6.

Third place: Cameron Mikesell, M-WW, dec. Jase Frederick, Pop, 3-1.

Fifth place: Cooper Lane, HP, md. Langdon Smith, Shep, 13-2.

120

First place: Trae Thilmony, TF, p. Tanner Cook, C-A-PC, 5:20.

Third place: Dawson Powers, Whl, injury default Tugg Taylor, Cir, 3:06.

Fifth place: Jeff Colesworthy, Con, dec. Bryson Bartelson, Cir, 6-4, overtime.

126

First place: Gunnar Smith, Eur, p. Roper Mycke, Con, 1:02.

Third place: Cooper Cook, C-A-PC, injury default Camron Reilly, For, 1:46.

Fifth place: Harold Miller, Shel, p. Walker Murphy, SI-C, 3:58.

132

First place: Colten Fast, Gla, dec. Kyle Durden, Eur, 7-0.

Third place: Riley Richtmyer, Tow, dec. Brady Ellison, C-A-PC, 6-0.

Fifth place: Mike Wilkinson, Whl, p. Adyn Meinzen, Flo, 2:01.

138

First place: Nathan Schmidt, Eur, dec. Forrest Fairbanks, Man, 9-4.

Third place: Canyon Casterline, Cir, p, Easton Held, Tow, 1:40.

Fifth place: Zach Valdez, Col, md. Trentin Walker, Whl, 11-2.

145

First place: Cole Becker, Cir, dec. Dallen Hoover, Whl, 6-5.

Third place: Coltin Siphakis, Man, dec. Damien Nesbitt, Bak, 5-1.

Fifth place: Colt Crawford, Arl, dec. Camryn Mears, M-WW, 6-3.

152

First place: Hank Dunn, Eur, p. Riley Forcella, Whl, 5:59.

Third place: Darwin Adams, SI-C, p. Wylee Lindeen, HP, 4:09.

Fifth place: Kaden Zimmerman, Gla, md. Andrew Anderson, CB, 10-2.

160

First place: Rylin Burns, Col, p. Callan Mears, M-WW, 0:28

Third place: Austin Vanek, CB, p. Miles Hoerauf, Whl, 2:01.

Fifth place: Kyler Hallock, Gla, forfeit over Avery Meinzen, Flo.

170

First place: Isaiah Allik, SI-C, dec. Nate Gorham, Shep, 5-4.

Third place: William Loveridge, HP, dec. Cameron Brusven, Shel, 4-3.

Fifth place: Caden Crowell, Cas, p. Gaten Wassberg. Whl, 0:51.

182

First place: Dylan Nieskens, Gla, dec. Kyler Alm, Flo, 3-1.

Third place: Stran Selman, HP, p. Trey Green, S-A, 4:00.

Fifth place: Troy Matt, SI-C, p. Hayden Axtman,FB-BS, 2;47.

205

First place: Cooper Larson, Gla, dec. Gage Schmitt, Shep, 5-2.

Third place: Jadon Lamb, Tow, dec. Jacob Berger, Pop, 9-4.

Fifth place: Kolter Bouma, Fairf, p. Brett Monroe, Val, 3:21.

285

First place: Journey Grimsrud, HP, p. Mayson Phipps, Gla, 2:42.

Third place: Trey Yates, Col, p. Jacob Lapinski, S-A, 3:12.

Fifth place: Wyatt Dunbar, Chin, p. Ruebin Swenson, C-J-I, 3:59.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News