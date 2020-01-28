MISSOULA -- The Helena Capital wrestling team, along with the rest of the state, is closing in on the postseason.
But before the Bruins take part in the Western AA seeding tournament next week or the All-Class state wrestling tournament after that, they traveled to Missoula Tuesday night to dual Missoula Sentinel and in the process, earned an easy 51-19 win.
Hunter Rahn (103), Lane O'Shea (113) Wyatt Schneider (145), Dylan Graham (152), Ian Isaacson (160), Tucker Zanto (170) Noah Kovick (182), Keaton Pouliot (205) and Josh Lee (285) all won their matches.
Carson DesRosier, the Bruins only returning state champion didn't wrestle. However, Noah Kovick, ranked No. 1 recently in the Class AA poll at 182 pounds, won by tech fall. Rahn, Graham, Zanto, Pouliot and Lee all won by pin too.
Capital also took on Missoula Big Sky Tuesday night while in Missoula and knocked off the Eagles by a score of 42-33.
The Bruins got wins from Rahn (103), O'Shea (113), Conner Kovick (138), Graham (152), Kovick (182), Pouliot (205) and Lee (285). Each of the Capital wins carried six points, since they were all by forfeit or pin and that's what allowed the Bruins to come away victorious.
Rahn, O'Shea, Graham, Noah Kovick, Pouliot and Lee were each 2-0.
