In the final wrestling meet before the break, Helena Capital and Helena High were each in Great Falls over the weekend competing in the CMR Holiday Classic.
There was a total of 58 teams in attendance and when the two-day meet was over, Helena Capital finished among the top five with 166 points.
Missoula Big Sky won the meet, one of the most prestigious in Montana, with 204.5 points followed by Great Falls High in second with 193.5. Billings Skyview was third with 176, Billings Senior was fourth with 175.5 and Capital came in fifth. Helena High was back in the pack with 44.5 points.
The Bruins had three wrestlers advance to the finals Saturday in their respective weight classes, but Hunter Rahn (103), Carson DesRosier (132) and Noah Kovick (182) each ended up second. Zane McCormick (205) also finished third for Capital, while Josh Lee (285) and Wyatt Schneider (145) finished seventh.
DesRosier fell to defending state champion Cooper Birdwell of Lewistown and lost via a decision in the championship match. Rahn lost to Hunter Ketchem of Billings Skyview and Kovick fell to Jett Rebish of Big Sky in the finals.
DesRosier led the way for the Bruins with 32 points, followed by Kovick with 30, McCormick with 27 and Rahn with 26.
Nathan Elmose, David Kemp and Ian Mehrens each scored eight points or more for Helena High but no Bengals placed in the top eight at the meet.
