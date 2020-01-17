The Helena Capital wrestling team was itching to make a name for itself at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula and after a solid first day, the Bruins have a chance to do just that.
At a minimum, Capital will have three wrestlers reach the podium. Carson DesRosier (132), Noah Kovick (182) and Zane McCormick (205) each advanced into the semifinals, helping the Bruins finish Friday with 83.5 points, which is good enough for sixth place in the team competition.
Great Falls High is leading the tournament with 112 points, followed by Flathead with 109.5. Mead, Washington, the defending champ, is third with 99, followed by Butte in fourth with 92. Helena High sits in 22nd place with 41.5 points.
McCormick was the top point getter for Capital with three pins, leading to 15. DesRosier notched two falls, as did Kovick on their way to the 14 points each. All three can do no worse than sixth place and are one win from the championship round.
The Bruins also have a slew of other wrestlers still in the mix to place. Hunter Rahn is one of those wrestlers at 103 pounds. He won two matches by fall. Wyatt Schneider (145), Dylan Graham (152) and Josh Lee (HWT) are also still alive.
Helena High doesn't have anyone guaranteed to place, yet Ian Mehrens (120) and Ruger Young (205) are both still alive in the tournament after posting multiple wins in loser-out action.
The grappling will continue Saturday in Missoula with day two. The semifinals will be in the morning, with the finals set to take place at 3:30 p.m.
