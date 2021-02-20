East Helena's Dakota Peterson earns school's first ever podium finish at girls state wrestling

There was plenty of excitement across the state of Montana for the first ever girls state wrestling tournament this weekend in Lockwood and when it was all said and done, it gave East Helena something to celebrate.

That's because Dakota Peterson, who wrestled for the Vigilantes in the 152-pound weight class, won three matches on Saturday and her last four of the tournament to take third place.

She's the first ever East Helena wrestler, boy or girl, to finish in the top-6 at a state wrestling meet and she did it in impressive fashion.

After going down to Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior, the eventual state champion at 152 pounds, Peterson rebounded by notching a pin on Friday to move into the blood rounds Saturday.

And needing a win to at least earn a top-six finish, Peterson delivered a pin over Abi Dyba. Then, in the consolation semifinals, she pinned JJ Carter, before going to overtime and getting a sudden victory over Lindsey Faldzinski of Cascade to take home third.

Peterson is just a sophomore and came into the tournament with a record of 6-7, but will finish with a mark of 10-8.

