The Capital High wrestling team’s recent fifth-place showing at the CMR Holiday Classic was the team’s second straight top-five finish at the prestigious tournament. The Bruins’ success at the Electric City event prompted a “Replays” column pertaining to CHS’ more successful mat teams over the years.
Capital has attained seven top-six finishes at the state AA wrestling tournaments. The program’s highest state meet finish occurred in 1984, when brown-and-gold grapplers placed fourth. Next is a pair of fifth-place showings, in 1981 and 1997; and four sixths, in 1998-99, 2006 and 2017.
1981
At the state tourney in Helena High’s Jungle, the fifth-place Bruins tallied 102 points – under a different scoring system then they use now – led by heavyweight Lonnie Burt’s upset of the meet.
Burt advanced to the finals, squaring off against Billings West’s 270-pound defending champ Gary Albright. Albright had handed Burt his only two season losses, and was riding a 52-match win streak.
The Capital High heavy fell behind 5-4 on an Albright reversal with 54 seconds left in the match. But with just 38 seconds on the clock, Lonnie pulled a reversal for the 6-5 victory. Burt – who later was an NCAA All-American football player for the 1984 national champion Montana State Bobcats – finished the year at 24-2, and went 47-10 over his final two seasons.
Three Bruins captured their consolation finals matches to finish third, including Kelly Quinn (20-11) at 132 pounds, John Oljar (23-12) at 132, and Rick Nordahl (20-2) at 145. Kent Nordahl finished fourth at 119.
1984
Capital scored 119 ½ points to finish fourth at the state tournament in Havre in 1984.
State champion Dewey Jacobs led a field of eight CHS placers. He defeated Helena High sophomore Brad Bruno 6-2 in the finals of the 105-pound class, for a dazzling season record of 24-1. A four-time all-stater, Jacobs compiled a lifetime mark of 71-25.
Dave Stacey placed runner-up at 138, losing to three-time state champion Lanny Bryant (Missoula Hellgate), and finishing at 22-5.
Teammates placing fourth were Todd Carter at 98, Brian Wooden at 119 and Steve Kunnary at 145. Also earning all-state were Jon Saunders at 167 and heavyweight Ron Basta, both finishing fifth, while Gary Lesofski (132) took sixth.
“Fourth place isn’t bad considering the caliber of wrestling here,” recounted CHS coach Pat Hurley, a former Bengal teammate of yours truly. “There were a lot of tough teams, but we held our own. We had a very successful season, we placed eight of the 11 kids we brought … I’m very pleased with our team.”
1997
At the All-Class Tournament in Billings, 1997 state titlist Joe Horne spearheaded the Bru-Crew to 146.5 points and a fifth-place showing. Ranked No. 4 in the 160-pound division, the junior matman pulled off three straight upsets in the Metra, culminating with his 4-0 victory over top-seed Nate Tollefson (Hellgate) in the chipper. Horne finished at 25-4 on the year.
Capital garnered seven place-winners in the tourney, including four others in the top-four; runner-up Dallas Stuker at 140; brothers Mark and Kyle Nay in third at 189 and 105; and 105-pounder Beau Snellman in fourth.
Chad Lantz (145) and Jon Sorenson (171) both finished sixth.
“It was a great weekend for us,” head coach Tracy Logan related. “The whole team wrestled for themselves, as well as each other.”
1998
The Bruins captured seven all-state medals in 1998, while tallying 146 points for their sixth-place finish. Leading the way were third-placers Kyle Nay (28-8) at 125, Stuker (30-5) at 140, and Horne at 160.
Horne went a sparkling 32-2 on the year and collected his fourth all-state citation, finishing with a career record of 96-26. He later earned NAIA football All-American status as a Carroll College linebacker.
Mikal Fritz and Andy Yetter both garnered fourth-place medals at 98 and 105, respectively, while Snellman (125) and Darby Stacey (135) each came in sixth.
1999
Capital claimed its third successive top-six finish -- with 121 points in 1999 -- led by state champion Kyle Nay. He stapled Kole Tolliver (Great Falls High) in the 135-pound chipper, going 33-2 on the year. Kyle went on to an NAIA All-American wrestling career at Dickenson State, and presently serves as a CHS assistant coach. His lifetime mark of 109-31 ranks No. 5 on the school’s career wins list.
Six other Bruins achieved all-state honors, with Matt Hamper at 130 and Darby Stacey at 140 both placing third. Those finishing fifth were Andy Yetter at 119, 152-pounder Chad Gabbert, and Steve Rice fifth at 189. Jason Lay took sixth at 145.
2006
Capital High posted a sixth-place showing at the 2006 state tourney, scoring a CHS record of 162 points. And their six third-place medalists set a school standard.
Those half-dozen Bruin grapplers winning their consolation finals matches were Jarrod Kleinschmidt at 160, Joel Nay at 171, 215-pounder Jack Scott, Colby Hurt at 119, Colton Sherley at 189 and Kallen Kleinschmidt at 112.
All six grapplers produced 20-or more wins, led by Jarrod’s 32-8 mark. Next came brother Kallen (28-10), followed by Hurt (23-10), Sherley (23-11), Nay (22-7) and Scott (21-7).
Bruin heavyweight Jeff Manana finished fifth and Curtis Garner (152) took home sixth.
“I was real pleased with the never-say-die attitude,” coach James Sheridan, a past state champ for his alma mater, said. “When you have that many placers, it’s a great accomplishment.”
2017
The Bruin grapplers' last top-six finish took place 2 ½ seasons ago, when they finished fifth at state while compiling 155 points.
Capital put a team-record nine wrestlers on the podium, paced by runner-up Nick Kunz, who dropped the 120-title match to three-time champion Charlie Klepps (Billings Senior) 13-5, and finished the year at 35-2. Kunz, who presently competes for Montana-Northern, is Capital’s all-time wins leader at 122-34, surpassing the previous mark of 120 shared by Kallen Kleinschimdt and Alex Markle.
Rounding out the brown and gold’s all-staters were Jack Murphy (152) in third; fourth-placers Tyler Coddington (113), Shamus Bartmess (160), Kory Broussard (182) and heavyweight Carson Shuman; C.J. Snyder (160) and Seth Jensen (205), both at fifth; and sixth-placer Travis Schulte (145).
“This senior class was a special group, they set the foundation last year, and I’m just glad they all came together this weekend,” coach Jeff Mahana said. “Overall we had a tremendous tournament.”
