Crosstown dual is start of another big week for Capital, Helena wrestling teams

The Class AA wrestling season began last weekend in Butte and before taking off for the holiday break, a busy week is ahead for both the Capital High Bruins and Helena High Bengals.

Both teams took part in the Mining City Duals. Capital posted a 2-3 record overall and finished second in its pool. Defending 138-pound state champion in Class AA, Carson DesRosier was dominant and posted a perfect 5-0 record with four pins.

160-pounder Conner Kovick also posted a 4-1 mark for the Bruins in Butte, a record matched by Hunter Rahn (126), Cole Graham (152) and Paul Mousel (285), while Nick Flies (145), Ayden Smelko (132) and Jack Casey (103) also notched multiple wins for CHS as did Tucker Zanto (205).

The Bengals lost all five of their duals, but their lineup has been hampered by injuries. Yet, Helena still has a solid core of individuals who scored multiple wins in Butte including Ian Mehrens (145), JT Gehring (138) and Ruger Young (205). Young was especially impressive for Helena High posting a 4-1 record.

The two teams will meet twice this season in dual action with the first matchup coming Tuesday night at Helena High. The Bruins have swept the crosstown duals in each of the last two seasons.

But it's always competitive between the two rivals and even though it's still early in the season, the intensity should be at mid-season form.

"The kids always get excited for crosstown," Helena High head coach Sam Bogard said. "It doesn't matter when it is."

Both teams will then travel to Great Falls on Friday for the CMR Holiday Classic, one of the traditional tournaments that wasn't held last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestlers will get to compete against other grapplers from across the state of Montana and beyond in the first big individual tournament of the 2021-22 season.

But prior to that, it will be the Bruins and the Bengals Tuesday night at Helena High. The varsity dual will get started at 7 p.m. inside the Jungle.

