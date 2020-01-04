After a break for the holidays, the Helena Capital and Helena High wrestling teams were back in action this weekend at the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational.
And for Capital especially, it was a satisfying return to the mat.
Neither Helena Capital or Helena High placed notably high as a team, as the Bruins were ninth and the Bengals were 27th, however, Capital put four individuals on the podium and crowned two individual champions in Carson DesRosier (132 pounds) and Noah Kovick (182 pounds). Zane McCormick also finished third for the Bruins at 205 pounds and finishing sixth at 145 was Wyatt Schneider.
DesRosier (20-1) pinned his way into the semifinals and earned decisions to finish first, including a 4-0 win over Matthew Dewitt of Billings Senior in the final. DesRosier scored a team-high 30 points in the two-day tournament that opened Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Kovick also had an impressive weekend for Capital. He won two of his five matches by fall, yet also won twice in overtime, including a sudden victory over Kameron Moreno in the 182-pound championship match. He finished with 28 points.
McCormick registered three wins on his way to taking third at 205 pounds for the Bruins, while Schneider won a total of four matches to get sixth at 145 pounds, with two wins coming by tech fall.
Ian Mehrens was the only Helena High wrestler to notch multiple wins in the tournament. He notched both of his wins by fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.