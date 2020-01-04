{{featured_button_text}}
Noah Kovick

Helena Capital’s Noah Kovick, pictured in a match last year, finished first in Bozeman over the weekend at the Tom LeProwse Invite. 

 BMGPhotos.com

After a break for the holidays, the Helena Capital and Helena High wrestling teams were back in action this weekend at the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational.

And for Capital especially, it was a satisfying return to the mat. 

Neither Helena Capital or Helena High placed notably high as a team, as the Bruins were ninth and the Bengals were 27th, however, Capital put four individuals on the podium and crowned two individual champions in Carson DesRosier (132 pounds) and Noah Kovick (182 pounds). Zane McCormick also finished third for the Bruins at 205 pounds and finishing sixth at 145 was Wyatt Schneider.

DesRosier (20-1) pinned his way into the semifinals and earned decisions to finish first, including a 4-0 win over Matthew Dewitt of Billings Senior in the final. DesRosier scored a team-high 30 points in the two-day tournament that opened Friday.

Kovick also had an impressive weekend for Capital. He won two of his five matches by fall, yet also won twice in overtime, including a sudden victory over Kameron Moreno in the 182-pound championship match. He finished with 28 points.

McCormick registered three wins on his way to taking third at 205 pounds for the Bruins, while Schneider won a total of four matches to get sixth at 145 pounds, with two wins coming by tech fall.

Ian Mehrens was the only Helena High wrestler to notch multiple wins in the tournament. He notched both of his wins by fall. 

Get the latest sports news sent directly to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments