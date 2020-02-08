Carson DesRosier, Noah Kovick and Zane McCormick win divisional titles, Bruins qualify 15

The goal for every high school wrestler in Montana is to win the state tournament. But first, they have to get to the Metra and in the Western AA, that’s where the seeding tournament comes in.

This year, it was hosted at Helena High and when it was all said and done Saturday in the Jungle, Butte High and Kalispell Flathead advanced the most wrestlers to the All-Class State Tournament in Billings next week, with each team sending 19 total.

Helena Capital was right behind with 15, followed by Glacier with 14, Missoula Big Sky with 12, Missoula Sentinel with 11, Helena high with nine and Missoula Hellgate with five.

"Having 15 guys going to the state tournament is great," Helena Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "We only have three seniors, so we have 12 guys coming back for the future. I really liked how our new guys are battling and that's really exciting for us."

While Capital put 15 individuals in the Class AA brackets next week in Billings, the Bruins also placed three into the winner's circle as Carson DesRosier (132), Noah Kovick (182) and Zane McCormick (205) each won divisional championships.