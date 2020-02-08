You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carson DesRosier, Noah Kovick and Zane McCormick win divisional titles, Bruins qualify 15
0 comments
High School Wrestling

Carson DesRosier, Noah Kovick and Zane McCormick win divisional titles, Bruins qualify 15

{{featured_button_text}}

The goal for every high school wrestler in Montana is to win the state tournament. But first, they have to get to the Metra and in the Western AA, that’s where the seeding tournament comes in.

This year, it was hosted at Helena High and when it was all said and done Saturday in the Jungle, Butte High and Kalispell Flathead advanced the most wrestlers to the All-Class State Tournament in Billings next week, with each team sending 19 total.

Helena Capital was right behind with 15, followed by Glacier with 14, Missoula Big Sky with 12, Missoula Sentinel with 11, Helena high with nine and Missoula Hellgate with five.

"Having 15 guys going to the state tournament is great," Helena Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "We only have three seniors, so we have 12 guys coming back for the future. I really liked how our new guys are battling and that's really exciting for us." 

While Capital put 15 individuals in the Class AA brackets next week in Billings, the Bruins also placed three into the winner's circle as Carson DesRosier (132), Noah Kovick (182) and Zane McCormick (205) each won divisional championships.

DesRosier, a state champion from a year ago at 120 pounds, won his first divisional title after taking a 6-2 decision over Asher Kemppainen of Kalispell Flathead. The sophomore won his other two matches by fall.

"It means nothing," DesRosier said of winning the seeding tournament, although it at least means the state champion, who won at 120 pounds last season, will enter the Class AA tournament as a top seed.

Top-ranked Kovick will also be a top seed at state after winning a 6-0 decision over Paxton Boyce, also of Flathead. Joining them will be the senior, McCormick, who defeated Butte High's Kameron Moreno by way of a 5-2 decision. 

"It feels good to be the No. 1 seed but I still have a lot to improve on," Kovick said. "It's just divisionals. State is the only thing that matters."

Yet, Kovick also felt optimistic about his team's chances in Billings.

"We have 15 studs going to state," Kovick said. "And everyone deserves it. They all worked hard and all have a chance to place."

In addition to three champions, Capital also had three runner-up finishers at the seeding tournament. Two of them were freshmen, Hunter Rahn at 103 pounds and Dylan Graham at 152. Senior Josh Lee also made the finals, but was defeated by Kameron Moreno of Butte in the heavyweight division.

"For the most part, our guys were pretty consistent," Mahana said. "We had a couple of disappointments, some kids let down this weekend, but it's practice until next week (state)."

Other Capital wrestlers that qualified for state are Cole Wines (8th, 126), Conner Kovick (4th, 138) Traeton Duty (7th, 138), Wyatt Schneider (6th, 145), Joey Lauerman (8th, 145), Ian Isaacson (8th, 160), Tucker Zanto (7th, 170) Chayton Winkle (6th, 182), Titan Purdom (7th, 205) and Tyler Little (7th, 285). 

As far as Helena High was concerned, the Bengals didn't advance any wrestlers to the finals, but they still placed nine and that's how many they will send to the Metra next week.

Nathon Elmose was the top finisher for the Bengals as he was fourth at 113 pounds. Jason Mandy notched a seventh-place finish for Helena at 103 pounds. Seven others reached state and they included Ian Mehrens (7th, 120), Nathaniel Yargo (8th, 113), JT Gehring (8th, 120), Cameron Wyant (7th, 132), Andrew Cotton (8th, 132), David Kemp (8th, 138) and Justice Seamons, who placed sixth at 160.

"I actually thought we would get more," Helena head coach Sam Bogard said. "We had some injuries to kids we thought would go and that's keeping some of the kids out, but overall, we wrestled pretty well."

Seamons is the only wrestler with any prior state experience for the Bengals.

Capital, on the other hand, returns DesRosier, a state champion, as well as state placers in Kovick, McCormick and Lee. Kovick and McCormick each were third a year ago, while Lee was fifth. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Western AA Results (Top 8 Qualify for state)

103

1st Place Match - Josh Melton (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-9 won by decision over Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 23-9 (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match - Trey Whitlock (Butte) 22-8 won by fall over Dylan Kratofil (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-13 (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match - Keagan Crosby (Missoula Sentinel) 4-3 won by major decision over Jason Mandy (Helena) 6-15 (MD 13-0)

7th Place Match - Connor Johnson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 2-3 won by decision over Reid Whitlock (Butte) 5-10 (Dec 8-4)

113

1st Place Match - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 23-1 won by fall over Kyler Raiha (Butte) 11-6 (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match - Cade Gardner (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-16 won by fall over Nathon Elmose (Helena) 11-12 (Fall 0:45)

5th Place Match - Thomas Putnam (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-3 won by injury default over Nolan Cate (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-13 (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match - Cowhen Houchin (Butte) 3-3 won by decision over Nathaniel Yargo (Helena) 6-9 (Dec 7-2)

120

1st Place Match - Israel Moreno (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 30-4 won by major decision over Keagan Gransbery (Butte) 20-8 (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match - Isaac Ayers (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 18-16 won by decision over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 14-8 (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match - Cody Frost (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-8 won by forfeit over Bryson Danzinger (Missoula Sentinel) 16-8 (For.)

7th Place Match - Ian Mehrens (Helena) 17-13 won by fall over JT Gehring (Helena) 6-5 (Fall 1:47)

126

1st Place Match - Cade Troupe (Flathead (Kalispell)) 20-4 won by fall over Gavin Vetter (Butte) 18-9 (Fall 2:17)

3rd Place Match - Novik Thomas (Missoula Sentinel) 15-8 won by fall over Bridger Beach (Glacier (Kalispell)) 10-7 (Fall 3:14)

5th Place Match - Hunter Magness (Glacier (Kalispell)) 3-3 won by injury default over Dillon Yeadon (Flathead (Kalispell)) 2-4 (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match - Aidan Pezdark (Butte) 3-3 won by fall over Cole Wines (Helena Capital) 2-3 (Fall 2:31)

132

1st Place Match - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 25-1 won by decision over Asher Kemppainen (Flathead (Kalispell)) 19-5 (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match - Jackson Bakken (Missoula Sentinel) 11-10 won by decision over Connor Konda (Butte) 17-10 (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match - Lance Fretwell (Glacier (Kalispell)) 14-8 won by decision over Carter Johnson (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 10-7 (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match - Cameron Wyant (Helena) 5-14 won by decision over Andrew Cotton (Helena) 5-9 (Dec 2-1)

138

1st Place Match - Brendan Barnes (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-5 won by decision over Scout Allen (Butte) 17-4 (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match - Blake Jolma (Missoula Sentinel) 13-7 won by decision over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 16-10 (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match - Casey Nuckolls (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 4-3 won by fall over Aaron Gaitan (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-4 (Fall 3:30)

7th Place Match - Traeton Duty (Helena Capital) 3-2 won by fall over David Kemp (Helena) 6-15 (Fall 2:28)

145

1st Place Match - Fin Nadeau (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-5 won by decision over Trevin Welzien (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 22-8 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match - Justin Kovalicky (Missoula Sentinel) 14-8 won by decision over Brody Skillicorn (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 4-3 (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match - Jesse Horner (Missoula Sentinel) 8-10 won by fall over Wyatt Schneider (Helena Capital) 26-11 (Fall 6:25)

7th Place Match - Eric Gardner (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-3 won by fall over Joey Lauerman (Helena Capital) 3-5 (Fall 0:26)

152

1st Place Match - Hunter Meinzen (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 21-1 won by fall over Dylan Graham (Helena Capital) 22-9 (Fall 2:38)

3rd Place Match - Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 21-11 won by decision over Anthony Liva (Butte) 12-16 (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match - Jace Mannix (Missoula Sentinel) 8-8 won by decision over Gabe Riley (Missoula Sentinel) 3-4 (Dec 4-0)

7th Place Match - Jacob Williams (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-3 won by decision over Royce Conklin (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-14 (Dec 6-5)

160

1st Place Match - Dougie Swanson (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 27-1 won by forfeit over Quinn Sullivan (Butte) 10-4 (For.)

3rd Place Match - Chase Youso (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-10 won by fall over Caden Gilmond (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-6 (Fall 3:32)

5th Place Match - Jase Lewis (Missoula Hellgate) 12-6 won by injury default over Justice Seamons (Helena) 9-15 (Inj. 2:27)

7th Place Match - Dylan Averyt (Butte) 11-18 won by decision over Ian Isaacson (Helena Capital) 19-16 (Dec 9-2)

170

1st Place Match - Bridger Hall (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 23-3 won by decision over Tanner Russell (Flathead (Kalispell)) 17-6 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match - Garrett Rieke (Flathead (Kalispell)) 4-2 won by forfeit over Dominick Scown (Butte) 19-10 (For.)

5th Place Match - Kael Willis (Glacier (Kalispell)) 13-5 won by fall over Thomas Crofts (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-6 (Fall 2:35)

7th Place Match - Tucker Zanto (Helena Capital) 6-18 won by decision over Riley Downey (Butte) 2-4 (Dec 7-4)

182

1st Place Match - Noah Kovick (Helena Capital) 17-2 won by decision over Paxton Boyce (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-10 (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match - Myles McClernan (Butte) 16-7 won by decision over Ethan Eppard (Missoula Hellgate) 8-9 (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match - Gaige Winter (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-3 won by fall over Chayton Winkle (Helena Capital) 5-4 (Fall 1:38)

7th Place Match - Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) 6-11 won by fall over Jake Sweatland (Missoula Hellgate) 2-4 (Fall 2:30)

205

1st Place Match - Zane McCormick (Helena Capital) 21-4 won by decision over Kameron Moreno (Butte) 22-7 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match - Zaybin Stewart (Flathead (Kalispell)) 17-7 won by fall over Caedon Seymour (Glacier (Kalispell)) 12-6 (Fall 1:51)

5th Place Match - Josh Gunter (Missoula Sentinel) 7-13 won by fall over Layne Cooney (Missoula Hellgate) 9-11 (Fall 1:17)

7th Place Match - Titan Purdom (Helena Capital) 3-2 won by fall over Tommy Williams (Flathead (Kalispell)) 1-4 (Fall 1:27)

285

1st Place Match - Kobe Moreno (Butte) 22-7 won by fall over Josh Lee (Helena Capital) 20-11 (Fall 3:54)

3rd Place Match - Camryn Vergeront (Glacier (Kalispell)) 16-5 won by fall over Tommy Leonard (*Missoula Big Sky/ Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-14 (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match - Zach Tierney (Butte) 9-6 won by fall over Dakota Friesen (Missoula Hellgate) 9-6 (Fall 2:04)

7th Place Match - Tyler Little (Helena Capital) 3-3 won by decision over Timber Richberg (Flathead (Kalispell)) 2-4 (Dec 7-6)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News