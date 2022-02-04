Carson DesRosier breaks Capital win record as seven Bruins clinch state wrestling berths

With four wins next week in Billings at the Class AA state wrestling tournament, Capital's Carson DesRosier will make school history as the Bruins first ever three-time state champion.
However, DesRosier won't have to wait until next week to etch his name in the Capital record books. He did that Friday in Missoula with his quarterfinal win in the Western AA seeding tournament, a win that gave him 123 overall, breaking the previous school record of 122 held by Nick Kunz.
The senior made history with a 19-3 technical fall over Hellgate's Dillon Gunlock and improved to 32-0 on the season, in addition to winning his 46th-consecutive match with his last loss coming at the state tournament in 2020.
DesRosier also advanced to the semifinals, which means he's guaranteed a berth at the state tournament next week. Six CHS teammates joined him including heavyweight Talon Marsh who improved to 25-0 on the season with yet another win by fall.
Cashton Spolar (103), Hunter Rahn (126), Conner Kovick (160), Tucker Zanto (205) and Paul Mousel (285) were the other Bruins to advance to the semifinals (and state). In all, Capital still has 18 wrestlers alive for the state tournament, which requires a top-8 finish.
Helena High was also in Missoula Friday and have two wrestlers that have clinched berths at state already in Kaleb Kirklin (182) and Ian Mehrens (152). The Bengals have 10 wrestlers total still in the mix.
East Helena will open the Western A tournament on Saturday. All girls wrestlers automatically qualify for the state tournament next week.
Jefferson in 2nd at Western B/C
After one day of action at the Western B/C Divisional the Jefferson Panthers trail Cut Bank for first place by just two points, 114-112.
The Panthers had seven wrestlers advance to the semifinals and that includes Leo Anderson (113), Dylan Mikesell (113), Dayton Brown (120), Cameron Mikesell (126), John Armstrong (145), Brady Armstrong (170) and Braeden Jones (182).
Townsend is in 15th right now after day one with 48 points and has one semifinalist in Riley Richtmyer.
Western AA Seeding
Results by team
Helena Capital
103 - Cashton Spolar (21-3) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 21-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 21-3 won by fall over Ethan MacDonald (Flathead (Kalispell)) 0-1 (Fall 1:44)
113 - Cohen Sassano (3-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Bodie Rohrman (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cohen Sassano (Helena Capital) 3-12 (SV-1 6-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Cohen Sassano (Helena Capital) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)
120- Dustin Campbell (3-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Payton Steward (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-1 won by decision over Dustin Campbell (Helena Capital) 3-15 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Campbell (Helena Capital) 3-15 received a bye () (Bye)
126 Hunter Rahn (13-6) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 13-6 won by fall over Gunnar Yelenich (Butte) 8-4 (Fall 1:33)
126 - Dawson Petersen (2-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 2-6 won by fall over Liam Baldassin (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 6-7 (Fall 5:11)
Quarterfinal - Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-3 won by fall over Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 2-6 (Fall 1:00)
132 - Ayden Smelko (3-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ayden Smelko (Helena Capital) 3-6 won by fall over Wyatt Zander (Missoula Hellgate) 1-14 (Fall 0:45)
Quarterfinal - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 19-0 won by fall over Ayden Smelko (Helena Capital) 3-6 (Fall 1:01)
132 - Boston Lay (7-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 7-8 won by tech fall over Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 1-1 (TF-1.5 4:50 (16-1))
Quarterfinal - Logan Stansberry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 10-5 won by fall over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 7-8 (Fall 1:02)
138 - Carson DesRosier (23-0) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 23-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 23-0 won by tech fall over Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 4-12 (TF-1.5 3:58 (19-3))
138 - Cole Wines (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Bryton Hardest (Butte) 8-7 won by tech fall over Cole Wines (Helena Capital) 0-2 (TF-1.5 4:46 (17-2))
Cons. Round 1 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 12-7 won by fall over Cole Wines (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 2:56)
145 - Nick Flies (9-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nick Flies (Helena Capital) 9-11 won by fall over Justin Ubben (Missoula Sentinel) 0-1 (Fall 1:55)
Quarterfinal - Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 23-4 won by fall over Nick Flies (Helena Capital) 9-11 (Fall 1:33)
145 - Jackson McMillan (1-1) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Shaun Billingsley (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 11-10 won by fall over Jackson McMillan (Helena Capital) 1-1 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 1 - Jackson McMillan (Helena Capital) 1-1 won by fall over Bradie Rodriguez (Missoula Sentinel) 0-2 (Fall 2:43)
152 - Cole Graham (16-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 16-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Gunnar Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 9-3 won by decision over Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 16-7 (Dec 8-7)
160 - Conner Kovick (17-4) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 17-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 17-4 won by fall over Dhestin McKinnis (Helena) 7-12 (Fall 0:17)
170 - Tyler Crum (0-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rickson Bull Calf (Missoula Sentinel) 1-1 won by fall over Tyler Crum (Helena Capital) 0-12 (Fall 2:37)
Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Crum (Helena Capital) 0-12 received a bye () (Bye)
170 - Logan Lysager (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Logan Lysager (Helena Capital) 3-4 won by fall over Jeremy Scott (Glacier (Kalispell)) 0-1 (Fall 2:51)
Quarterfinal - Anders Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-0 won by tech fall over Logan Lysager (Helena Capital) 3-4 (TF-1.5 2:12 (16-0))
182 - Tuff Adams (6-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - TJ Gannon (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-1 won by major decision over Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 6-11 (MD 16-8)
Cons. Round 1 - Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 6-11 received a bye () (Bye)
182 - John McDonald (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Kirklin (Helena) 14-11 won by fall over John McDonald (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 1 - Charles Fox (Helena) 1-5 won by fall over John McDonald (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 0:42)
205 - Josh Petersen (3-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Josh Petersen (Helena Capital) 3-6 won by fall over Aidan Baier (Glacier (Kalispell)) 0-1 (Fall 1:39)
Quarterfinal - Chase Youso (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-0 won by tech fall over Josh Petersen (Helena Capital) 3-6 (TF-1.5 1:56 (16-1))
205 - Tucker Zanto (8-5) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Zanto (Helena Capital) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Zanto (Helena Capital) 8-5 won by tech fall over Cohen Grunhuvd (Butte) 7-8 (TF-1.5 6:00 (20-4))
285 - Talon Marsh (16-0) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 16-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 16-0 won by fall over Austin Shabel (Flathead (Kalispell)) 1-1 (Fall 1:08)
285 - Paul Mousel (5-2) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 5-2 won by fall over Colton Vergeront (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-1 (Fall 0:55)
Helena High
113 - Asa Wood (4-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Asa Wood (Helena) 4-22 won by fall over Gavin Lemmon (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-8 (Fall 3:03)
Quarterfinal - Trey Whitlock (Butte) 14-6 won by fall over Asa Wood (Helena) 4-22 (Fall 2:28)
120 - Steven Yargo (3-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gannon Wisher (Flathead (Kalispell)) 1-1 won by fall over Steven Yargo (Helena) 3-21 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Steven Yargo (Helena) 3-21 received a bye () (Bye)
138- JT Gehring (11-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - JT Gehring (Helena) 11-12 won by fall over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 2-12 (Fall 2:29)
Quarterfinal - Asher Kemppainen (Flathead (Kalispell)) 8-3 won by tech fall over JT Gehring (Helena) 11-12 (TF-1.5 3:49 (21-6))
152 - Ian Mehrens (15-7) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ian Mehrens (Helena) 15-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ian Mehrens (Helena) 15-7 won by fall over Kale Schonsberg (Butte) 9-5 (Fall 3:56)
160 - Dhestin McKinnis (7-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dhestin McKinnis (Helena) 7-12 won by fall over Tynan Krause (Flathead (Kalispell)) 0-1 (Fall 2:31)
Quarterfinal - Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 17-4 won by fall over Dhestin McKinnis (Helena) 7-12 (Fall 0:17)
182 - Kaleb Kirklin (14-11) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Kirklin (Helena) 14-11 won by fall over John McDonald (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 0:46)
Quarterfinal - Kaleb Kirklin (Helena) 14-11 won by fall over Aiden Krause (Glacier (Kalispell)) 13-8 (Fall 0:57)
182 - Charles Fox (1-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Krause (Glacier (Kalispell)) 13-8 won by fall over Charles Fox (Helena) 1-5 (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Round 1 - Charles Fox (Helena) 1-5 won by fall over John McDonald (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 0:42)
205 - Ruger Young (12-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ruger Young (Helena) 12-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Xander Winter (Flathead (Kalispell)) 2-0 won by fall over Ruger Young (Helena) 12-5 (Fall 2:31)
285 - Aaron Barragon (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Dimaio (Glacier (Kalispell)) 10-8 won by fall over Aaron Barragon (Helena) 0-4 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 1 - Aaron Barragon (Helena) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)
285 - David Luby (9-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colton Vergeront (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-1 won by fall over David Luby (Helena) 9-14 (Fall 4:25)
Cons. Round 1 - David Luby (Helena) 9-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Western B/C Divisional
Results by Team
Jefferson
113 - Dylan Mikesell (35-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 35-5 won by fall over Json Merringer (Bigfork) 10-27 (Fall 1:09)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 35-5 won by decision over Bradin Murphy (Cut Bank) 17-7 (Dec 6-4)
113 - Leo Anderson (34-4) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Leo Anderson (Jefferson (Boulder)) 34-4 won by fall over Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork) 0-2 (Fall 1:25)
Quarterfinal - Leo Anderson (Jefferson (Boulder)) 34-4 won by fall over Micah Acker (Superior/Alberton) 17-6 (Fall 1:41)
120 - Dayton Brown (27-6) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Brown (Jefferson (Boulder)) 27-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dayton Brown (Jefferson (Boulder)) 27-6 won by fall over Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 16-22 (Fall 2:46)
120 - Leighton LaFromboise (12-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 16-22 won by fall over Leighton LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder)) 12-9 (Fall 4:47)
Cons. Round 1 - Leighton LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder)) 12-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Thomas King (Conrad) 31-21 won by fall over Leighton LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder)) 12-9 (Fall 3:50)
126 - Cameron Mikesell (31-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cameron Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-5 won by fall over John Waterbury (Plains/Hot Springs) 34-12 (Fall 2:50)
126 - Reed Zander (13-11) placed 8th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Angus Anderson (Bigfork) 17-12 won by fall over Reed Zander (Jefferson (Boulder)) 13-11 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Reed Zander (Jefferson (Boulder)) 13-11 won by fall over Orrin Hansen (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 0-2 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 2 - Reed Zander (Jefferson (Boulder)) 13-11 won by fall over Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 23-21 (Fall 0:53)
132 - Colman Thornton (17-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colman Thornton (Jefferson (Boulder)) 17-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Lucas Kovalsky (Superior/Alberton) 26-7 won by forfeit over Colman Thornton (Jefferson (Boulder)) 17-14 (For.)
Cons. Round 2 - Aaron Sawyer (Cascade) 3-21 won by forfeit over Colman Thornton (Jefferson (Boulder)) 17-14 (For.)
145 - John Armstrong (31-9) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - John Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-9 won by fall over Julian Gomez (Anaconda) 6-12 (Fall 1:22)
Quarterfinal - John Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-9 won by injury default over Michael Reiff (Whitehall/Harrison) 16-4 (Inj. 0:00)
152 - Jace Oxarart (28-8) placed 8th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jace Oxarart (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Jace Oxarart (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-8 won by fall over Ian Wolfe (Bigfork) 12-21 (Fall 2:24)
Quarterfinal - Adyn Meinzen (Florence-Carlton) 8-4 won by fall over Jace Oxarart (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-8 (Fall 4:58)
Cons. Round 4 - Jace Oxarart (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-8 won by major decision over Beau Peace (Fairfield/Augusta) 16-14 (MD 11-2)
160 - Wyatt Rauch (9-14) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Rauch (Jefferson (Boulder)) 9-14 won by fall over William Buchanan (Superior/Alberton) 0-19 (Fall 0:43)
Champ. Round 2 - Shane Reishus (Thompson Falls) 21-4 won by fall over Wyatt Rauch (Jefferson (Boulder)) 9-14 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Rauch (Jefferson (Boulder)) 9-14 won by fall over Jack Hayder (Three Forks/Ennis) 15-18 (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Hjartarson (Cut Bank) 24-16 won by fall over Wyatt Rauch (Jefferson (Boulder)) 9-14 (Fall 1:57)
170 - Brady Armstrong (32-7) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 32-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 32-7 won by fall over Bryant Mertz (Shelby) 14-20 (Fall 0:33)
Quarterfinal - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 32-7 won by fall over Kyle Denny (Whitehall/Harrison) 24-17 (Fall 4:40)
170 - Kolbe Michaud (15-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 15-14 won by fall over Carter Sampson (Anaconda) 3-10 (Fall 3:21)
Champ. Round 2 - Kyle Denny (Whitehall/Harrison) 24-17 won by fall over Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 15-14 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 15-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Evan Tidwell (Bigfork) 15-19 won by fall over Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson (Boulder)) 15-14 (Fall 2:23)
182 - Braeden Jones (28-12) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Braeden Jones (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Braeden Jones (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-12 won by fall over Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 19-19 (Fall 0:58)
Quarterfinal - Braeden Jones (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-12 won by fall over Ethan Goldberg (Anaconda) 14-9 (Fall 1:22)
205 - Jeyden Sullivan (25-13) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson (Boulder)) 25-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson (Boulder)) 25-13 won by fall over Dallas Blair (Florence-Carlton) 10-10 (Fall 1:43)
Quarterfinal - Bryce Lohman (Conrad) 38-12 won by fall over Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson (Boulder)) 25-13 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Round 4 - Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson (Boulder)) 25-13 won by fall over Noah Anderson (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 10-24 (Fall 1:51)
Townsend
113 - JR Harrell (15-25) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Poncho Ibanez (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 24-10 won by fall over JR Harrell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 15-25 (Fall 2:44)
Cons. Round 1 - JR Harrell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 15-25 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Bradin Murphy (Cut Bank) 17-7 won by fall over JR Harrell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 15-25 (Fall 3:28)
132 - Thomas Buresh (10-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Joe Williams (Anaconda) 19-10 won by fall over Thomas Buresh (Broadwater (Townsend)) 10-18 (Fall 3:09)
Cons. Round 1 - Thomas Buresh (Broadwater (Townsend)) 10-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Isaiah Fields (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 24-16 won by fall over Thomas Buresh (Broadwater (Townsend)) 10-18 (Fall 2:33)
138 - Hunter McCartney (17-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter McCartney (Broadwater (Townsend)) 17-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Caleb Simpson (Cut Bank) 16-8 won by fall over Hunter McCartney (Broadwater (Townsend)) 17-10 (Fall 0:34)
Cons. Round 2 - Hunter McCartney (Broadwater (Townsend)) 17-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Thomas Fortier (Anaconda) 10-13 won by fall over Hunter McCartney (Broadwater (Townsend)) 17-10 (Fall 1:26)
145 - Ace Edgerton (21-17) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Peltier (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-16 won by fall over Ace Edgerton (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-17 (Fall 3:55)
Cons. Round 1 - Ace Edgerton (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-17 won by major decision over Justin Jette (Anaconda) 9-20 (MD 13-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Sean Ward (Fairfield/Augusta) 23-17 won by fall over Ace Edgerton (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-17 (Fall 2:09)
145 - Griffin Hunt (23-9) placed 8th and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Griffin Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 23-9 won by fall over Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 16-23 (Fall 1:52)
Quarterfinal - Mathew Larson (Cut Bank) 26-13 won by fall over Griffin Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 23-9 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Round 2 - Griffin Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 23-9 won by major decision over Brady Schrenk (Plains/Hot Springs) 22-20 (MD 16-4)
152 - Connor Lamb (6-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - McCoy Banner (Fairfield/Augusta) 14-6 won by fall over Connor Lamb (Broadwater (Townsend)) 6-13 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 1 - Connor Lamb (Broadwater (Townsend)) 6-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Ian Wolfe (Bigfork) 12-21 won by fall over Connor Lamb (Broadwater (Townsend)) 6-13 (Fall 4:02)
152 - Riley Richtmyer (32-8) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Riley Richtmyer (Broadwater (Townsend)) 32-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Riley Richtmyer (Broadwater (Townsend)) 32-8 won by major decision over Raice Strand (Cut Bank) 14-20 (MD 18-5)
Quarterfinal - Riley Richtmyer (Broadwater (Townsend)) 32-8 won by major decision over Jaiden Connors (Anaconda) 26-14 (MD 13-1)
160 - Dawson Sweat (24-11) placed 8th and scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Sweat (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-11 won by fall over Colby Crowell (Cascade) 18-19 (Fall 0:53)
Champ. Round 2 - Dawson Sweat (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-11 won by fall over Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 20-16 (Fall 0:32)
Quarterfinal - Vaugh Pendlay (Bigfork) 22-6 won by tech fall over Dawson Sweat (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-11 (TF-1.5 4:19 (17-1))
Cons. Round 4 - Dawson Sweat (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-11 won by fall over Jacob Hjartarson (Cut Bank) 24-16 (Fall 0:51)
170 - Cael O`Dell (11-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cyrus Richardson (Manhattan) 11-5 won by fall over Cael O`Dell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 11-19 (Fall 0:18)
Cons. Round 1 - Cael O`Dell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 11-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Sean Larson (Florence-Carlton) 14-10 won by fall over Cael O`Dell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 11-19 (Fall 0:49)
170 - Klause Rauser (31-6) placed 8th and scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Klause Rauser (Broadwater (Townsend)) 31-6 won by fall over Evan Tidwell (Bigfork) 15-19 (Fall 1:18)
Champ. Round 2 - Klause Rauser (Broadwater (Townsend)) 31-6 won by fall over Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 14-22 (Fall 0:38)
Quarterfinal - Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 31-6 won by fall over Klause Rauser (Broadwater (Townsend)) 31-6 (Fall 2:14)
Cons. Round 4 - Klause Rauser (Broadwater (Townsend)) 31-6 won by fall over Xavier Wood (Conrad) 7-32 (Fall 0:31)
182 - Walker Spurlock (19-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 19-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Braeden Jones (Jefferson (Boulder)) 28-12 won by fall over Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 19-19 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 2 - Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 19-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo) 18-18 won by decision over Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 19-19 (Dec 9-2)
182 - Ainsley Diehl (5-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ainsley Diehl (Broadwater (Townsend)) 5-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Connor Sawyer (Cascade) 27-7 won by fall over Ainsley Diehl (Broadwater (Townsend)) 5-20 (Fall 0:29)
Cons. Round 2 - Ainsley Diehl (Broadwater (Townsend)) 5-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Jared Selander (Choteau) 26-13 won by fall over Ainsley Diehl (Broadwater (Townsend)) 5-20 (Fall 0:26)
205 - Julian Stewart (24-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Julian Stewart (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Jaxon Green (Superior/Alberton) 17-10 won by fall over Julian Stewart (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-14 (Fall 4:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Julian Stewart (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Julian Stewart (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-14 won by fall over Randin Wagner (Heart Butte) 6-12 (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 4 - Carter Woodson (Superior/Alberton) 23-11 won by fall over Julian Stewart (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-14 (Fall 3:48)
