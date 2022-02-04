Carson DesRosier breaks Capital win record as seven Bruins clinch state wrestling berths

With four wins next week in Billings at the Class AA state wrestling tournament, Capital's Carson DesRosier will make school history as the Bruins first ever three-time state champion.

However, DesRosier won't have to wait until next week to etch his name in the Capital record books. He did that Friday in Missoula with his quarterfinal win in the Western AA seeding tournament, a win that gave him 123 overall, breaking the previous school record of 122 held by Nick Kunz.

The senior made history with a 19-3 technical fall over Hellgate's Dillon Gunlock and improved to 32-0 on the season, in addition to winning his 46th-consecutive match with his last loss coming at the state tournament in 2020.

DesRosier also advanced to the semifinals, which means he's guaranteed a berth at the state tournament next week. Six CHS teammates joined him including heavyweight Talon Marsh who improved to 25-0 on the season with yet another win by fall.

Cashton Spolar (103), Hunter Rahn (126), Conner Kovick (160), Tucker Zanto (205) and Paul Mousel (285) were the other Bruins to advance to the semifinals (and state). In all, Capital still has 18 wrestlers alive for the state tournament, which requires a top-8 finish.

Helena High was also in Missoula Friday and have two wrestlers that have clinched berths at state already in Kaleb Kirklin (182) and Ian Mehrens (152). The Bengals have 10 wrestlers total still in the mix.

East Helena will open the Western A tournament on Saturday. All girls wrestlers automatically qualify for the state tournament next week.

Jefferson in 2nd at Western B/C

After one day of action at the Western B/C Divisional the Jefferson Panthers trail Cut Bank for first place by just two points, 114-112.

The Panthers had seven wrestlers advance to the semifinals and that includes Leo Anderson (113), Dylan Mikesell (113), Dayton Brown (120), Cameron Mikesell (126), John Armstrong (145), Brady Armstrong (170) and Braeden Jones (182).

Townsend is in 15th right now after day one with 48 points and has one semifinalist in Riley Richtmyer.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.