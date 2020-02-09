You are the owner of this article.
Carroll football signee Jadon Lamb wins Southern B-C title, leads Townsend to 2nd place
Carroll football signee Jadon Lamb wins Southern B-C title, leads Townsend to 2nd place

Saturday was a busy day in Montana high school wrestling as grapplers from all over Montana took part in divisional tournaments, hoping to reach the All-Class State Tournament in Billings. 

At the Southern B-C tournament in Cascade, the top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced and for Townsend, which finished second in the team race, that meant sending nine guys to Billings for the tournament that starts Friday morning.

Jadon Lamb of Townsend, who signed with Carroll College to play football recently, took home the divisional title in the 205-pound weight class, defeating Matt Riehl of Jefferson in the final. The Bulldogs also had three other finalists, giving them four total.

Easton Held made the 138-pound final but settled for second, as did Klause Rauser at 152 pounds, Ty Steele at 160 pounds and Will Lane at 170 pounds.

The other Townsend wrestlers that qualified for the Class B-C state tournament were Spur Owns (3rd, 113), Riley Richtmyer (4th, 132), Sam Lane (4th, 145) and Parker Hufnagel (3rd, 182).

Whitehall took home the title title with 203 points, 30 more than Townsend, which had 173. Jefferson was fourth with 101.5.

The Panthers also sent three to the finals but were unable to crown any divisional champions. Leo Anderson (103), Dakota Dorn (182) and Riehl all reached the state tournament after finishing second, along with Cody St. Clair and John Armstrong, who were each fourth at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively.

Both teams will open competition at the All-Class State Tournament Friday at the Metra. The tournament will conclude with the finals on Saturday night. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Southern B-C Wrestling Results

Southern B-C

at Cascade

Team scores: Whitehall 203, Townsend 173, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 159, Jefferson 101.5, Manhattan 91, Anaconda 82, Deer Lodge 69, Cascade 60, Three Forks 43, Great Falls Central 33, White Sulphur Springs 21, Highwood 12, Belt 3, Hobson-Moore 0.

103: Nate Blodnick, Anaconda; Leo Anderson, Jefferson; Guy Williams, C-A-PC; Zach Gee, C-A-PC; Andrew From, Anaconda; Nate Meagher, Townsend.

113: Michael Reiff, Whitehall; Dane Hoover, Whitehall; Spur Owens, Townsend; Morgan Ayers, Highwood; Christian Miller, Anaconda; Christian Davis, Jefferson.

120: Tanner Cook, C-A-PC; Dawson Powers, Whitehall; Nate Wadlow, Cascade; Cody St. Clair, Jefferson; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Tommy Emerson, Whitehall.

126: Cooper Cook, C-A-PC; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Alleck Holloway, Whitehall; Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; Porter Blanchard, Manhattan; Tucker Atkinson, Great Falls Central.

132: Mike Wilkinson, Whitehall; Brady Ellison, C-A-PC; Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Riley Richtmyer, Townsend; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson; Garrett Meier, C-A-PC.

138: Forrest Fairbanks, Manhattan; Easton Held, Townsend; Trentin Walker, Whitehall; John Armstrong, Jefferson; Dalton Bryd, Townsend; LOars Madson, Great Falls Central.

145: Coltin Siphakis, Manhattan; Dallen Hoover, Whitehall; Connor Sawyer, Cascade; Sam Lane, Townsend; Dan Byrne, Anaconda; Kyle Denny, Whitehall.

152: Riley Forcella, Whitehall; Klause Rauser, Townsend; Colby Coleman, C-A-PC; Ethan Goldberg, Anaconda; Eli Schreher, Cascade; Isaac Richardson, Manhattan.

160: Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Ty Steele, Townsend; Garrit Weeda, Manhattan; Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan; Braeden Jones, Jefferson; Brock McDaid, Townsend.

170: Caden Crowell, Cascade; Will Lane, Townsend; Cylar Taylor, White Sulphur Springs; Gaten Wassberg, Whitehall; Justin Bergstad, Townsend; Trevor Thompson, Great Falls Central.

182: Teegan Shafer, Deer Lodge; Dakota Dorn, Jefferson; Parker Hufnagel, Townsend; Domonic Fitch, C-A-PC; Mackenzie Gordon, White Sulphur Springs; Nathan Anderson, Great Falls Central.

205: Jadon Lamb, Townsend; Matt Riehl, Jefferson; Preston Nitschke-Love, Great Falls Central; Malik Jones, Deer Lodge; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Domanic LaBonte, Three Forks.

285: Carter Beer, C-A-PC; Kaydon Eierdam, Deer Lodge; Tucker Smith, Deer Lodge; Kali Hood, C-A-PC.

