Carroll football signee Jadon Lamb wins Southern B-C title, leads Townsend to 2nd place

Saturday was a busy day in Montana high school wrestling as grapplers from all over Montana took part in divisional tournaments, hoping to reach the All-Class State Tournament in Billings.
At the Southern B-C tournament in Cascade, the top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced and for Townsend, which finished second in the team race, that meant sending nine guys to Billings for the tournament that starts Friday morning.
Jadon Lamb of Townsend, who signed with Carroll College to play football recently, took home the divisional title in the 205-pound weight class, defeating Matt Riehl of Jefferson in the final. The Bulldogs also had three other finalists, giving them four total.
Easton Held made the 138-pound final but settled for second, as did Klause Rauser at 152 pounds, Ty Steele at 160 pounds and Will Lane at 170 pounds.
The other Townsend wrestlers that qualified for the Class B-C state tournament were Spur Owns (3rd, 113), Riley Richtmyer (4th, 132), Sam Lane (4th, 145) and Parker Hufnagel (3rd, 182).
Whitehall took home the title title with 203 points, 30 more than Townsend, which had 173. Jefferson was fourth with 101.5.
The Panthers also sent three to the finals but were unable to crown any divisional champions. Leo Anderson (103), Dakota Dorn (182) and Riehl all reached the state tournament after finishing second, along with Cody St. Clair and John Armstrong, who were each fourth at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively.
Both teams will open competition at the All-Class State Tournament Friday at the Metra. The tournament will conclude with the finals on Saturday night.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406