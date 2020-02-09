Carroll football signee Jadon Lamb wins Southern B-C title, leads Townsend to 2nd place

Saturday was a busy day in Montana high school wrestling as grapplers from all over Montana took part in divisional tournaments, hoping to reach the All-Class State Tournament in Billings.

At the Southern B-C tournament in Cascade, the top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced and for Townsend, which finished second in the team race, that meant sending nine guys to Billings for the tournament that starts Friday morning.

Jadon Lamb of Townsend, who signed with Carroll College to play football recently, took home the divisional title in the 205-pound weight class, defeating Matt Riehl of Jefferson in the final. The Bulldogs also had three other finalists, giving them four total.

Easton Held made the 138-pound final but settled for second, as did Klause Rauser at 152 pounds, Ty Steele at 160 pounds and Will Lane at 170 pounds.

The other Townsend wrestlers that qualified for the Class B-C state tournament were Spur Owns (3rd, 113), Riley Richtmyer (4th, 132), Sam Lane (4th, 145) and Parker Hufnagel (3rd, 182).