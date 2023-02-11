The final seconds of Taylor Lay's state championship match against Sophie Grunhuvd seemed to last forever on Saturday.

At least that's what Lay said afterwords and that's because Grunhuvd, who had beaten Lay numerous times this season, was desperately trying for a pin late.

"The last 15 seconds were so long," Lay said. "I was just trying not to get turned over. She almost had me and they just wouldn't call it."

However, the clock eventually hit zero and the scoreboard still had Lay in front, 7-1, meaning she was the winner and first female high school wrestler in the city of Helena to win a state championship.

"It feels good," Lay said. "I was really nervous. I have been losing to that girl all year that I beat in the championship. I have beat her in previous years but not this year."

At least not until Saturday, at Finals Night, inside the Metra in Billings. With the lights shining bright and around 10,000 people looking on, Lay controlled the match early and held on to reach the top of the podium at 120 pounds in the girls bracket.

"I was pretty happy," she said. "As soon as I got off the mat I started crying. It felt good."

Tears of joy no doubt, which were well deserved.

"I was more focused," Lay said of the difference against Grunhuvd. "I really wanted to win it."

Win she did.

Now, the freshman will have the chance for more history, down the road, a long way down the road. But since she won as a freshman, she's got a rare opportunity to be a four-time state champion.

"This is the hardest year, supposedly," she said. "It's cool to have that opportunity."

Lay wasn't the only Bruin to reach the state wrestling finals. Talon Marsh made a return trip in the 285-pound weight class, as did Cashton Spolar in the boys tournament.

Yet, both would settle for second. Marsh was defeated by Mason Christian, who was able to the pin the CHS standout in the 285-pound title match. It ended Marsh's hopes of repeating but he still finishes as a three-time placer and a two-time finalist.

Spolar, a sophomore, is also a two-time finalist but he had to settle for being the runner-up again after losing to Keyan Hernandez of Billings West in the 120-pound title match.

The Bruins took fifth as a team in the Class AA boys competition. West won the title with Flathead taking second. Capital had seven boys wrestlers total reach the podium.

Conner Kovick and Dylan Graham both capped their CHS wrestling careers by taking third. Cole Graham, a sophomore, finished fourth at 160 pounds. Another senior, Paul Mousel finished fifth at 285 pounds and also, senior Hunter Rahn wound up sixth at 126.

Helena High finished the tournament with 29 points and took 13th. Yet, Ian Mehrens finished his career off with a bang, taking third following four straight wins. He was ousted in the quarterfinals on Friday but came all the way back to win the consolation bracket at 145 pounds. Adam Shirley of East Helena also placed sixth for the Vigilantes in Class AA at 285 pounds. He was joined on the podium by East Helena girls wrestler Dakota Petersen who wound up in third.

Jefferson gets a state champ and two finalists

The Panthers took second at state wrestling a year ago but weren't able to win another team trophy (4th).

Yet, it was still a successful weekend as the Panthers crowned a Class B/C state champion at 152 pounds in John Armstrong. He defeated Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda to take home the title. Brady Armstrong also reached the finals for Jefferson but finished second at 182 pounds.

Jefferson had five wrestlers total reach the podium as Dylan Mikesell took fourth at 120 pounds, Jace Oxarart was sixth at 145 and Jeyden Sullivan was sixth at 205.