Capital's Noah Kovick leads All-Area Wrestling Team as Wrestler of the Year once again

Even though state wrestling tournaments were much different in 2021, being held at three different locations, that didn't damper the historic run of Helena Capital wrestlers this March.

The Bruins entered the Class AA state tournament with just two wrestlers in school history that had won multiple state titles. But by the end of the weekend, CHS had two more in Noah Kovick and Carson DesRosier.

Kovick, a senior, became the first Capital wrestler to ever win back-to-back state titles. He won the 182-pound title as a junior, only to move up a weight class and take down two-time state champ Elijah Davis of Great Falls High at 205 pounds.

On the same day that Kovick became a two-time champion, DesRosier, a three-time state finalist, won his second state title in three years.

After reaching the finals shortly after fighting off mono in 2020, DesRosier became the first Bruin to win two titles by his junior season. He will also have a chance to be the first three-timer in CHS wrestling history.

Yet, as hard a choice as it was for Wrestler of the Year, Kovick got the slight edge in part because he took down a two-time state champ in order to win his second championship.