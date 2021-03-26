Capital's Noah Kovick leads All-Area Wrestling Team as Wrestler of the Year once again

Even though state wrestling tournaments were much different in 2021, being held at three different locations, that didn't damper the historic run of Helena Capital wrestlers this March.
The Bruins entered the Class AA state tournament with just two wrestlers in school history that had won multiple state titles. But by the end of the weekend, CHS had two more in Noah Kovick and Carson DesRosier.
Kovick, a senior, became the first Capital wrestler to ever win back-to-back state titles. He won the 182-pound title as a junior, only to move up a weight class and take down two-time state champ Elijah Davis of Great Falls High at 205 pounds.
On the same day that Kovick became a two-time champion, DesRosier, a three-time state finalist, won his second state title in three years.
After reaching the finals shortly after fighting off mono in 2020, DesRosier became the first Bruin to win two titles by his junior season. He will also have a chance to be the first three-timer in CHS wrestling history.
Yet, as hard a choice as it was for Wrestler of the Year, Kovick got the slight edge in part because he took down a two-time state champ in order to win his second championship.
And it wasn't just a coincidence that Kovick met with Davis in the final.
Despite the fact that he could have stayed at 182 pounds, Kovick, who will wrestle in college at North Dakota State, moved up a weight class to chase down the two-time champ, with the mission of preventing him from getting a third.
Noah achieved that goal at state wrestling, which earns him the All-Area Wrestler of the Year Award once again.
With multiple titles under his belt and a strong chance at a third in 2022, DesRosier is the odds-on favorite to take the All-Area crown next year, although a number of other young contenders could emerge.
Leo Anderson of Jefferson will also be back for his senior season after finishing as the runner-up at the Class B/C state tournament. He's a three-time state placer.
Helena High freshman Caleb O'Shea notched an impressive third-place finish in his first season and he should be a contender in whatever weight class he wrestles in next year.
Dylan Graham of Capital is another wrestler to watch after he finished fifth at 170 pounds in Class AA and is already halfway to being a four-time placer after he also found the podium as a freshman.
The complete IR All-Area Wrestling team is listed below.
Note: Some wrestlers have been moved weights to form a complete lineup
2021 IR All-Area Wrestling
103 – Leo Anderson, Jefferson, jr.
State B/C runner-up; B/C Division runner-up; Season 31-5 (14 pins); Career 82-17 (81 pins); 3-time all-stater
113 – (tie) Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, fr.
B/C Division runner-up; 4th at State B/C; Season 19-7
Caleb O’Shea (103), Helena, fr.
Third-place at State at 103; Season 13-4
120 – Hunter Rahn, Capital, so.
Sixth-place at AA State at 113; Season 8-6
126 – Nathan Elmose (120), Helena
2-2 at AA State at 120; Season 10-7
132 – Ian Mehrens, Helena
1-2 at AA State; Season 4-9
138 – Carson DesRosier, Capital, jr.
Class AA State champion; Two-time State champion (2019, 2021), State runner-up (2020); Season record 14-0 (10 pins), Career record 91-7 (49 pins); 2019 IR WOY
145 – John Armstrong, Jefferson, so.
Fifth-place at B/C State; Fourth at B/C Divisionals; Season 27-9 (19 pins)
152 – Wyatt Schneider, Capital, so.
Sixth-place at AA State; Season 9-7
160 – Conner Kovick, Capital, fr.
2-2 at AA State; Season 10-5 (6 pins)
170 – Dylan Graham, Capital, so.
Fifth-place at AA State; Season 11-5
182 – (tie) Braeden Jones, Jefferson, jr.
Third at B/C Divisionals; 1-2 at State; Season 24-10
Justice Seamons, Helena, sr.
Sixth place at AA State at 170; Season 9-5
205 – Noah Kovick, Capital, sr.
AA State champion; School’s first back-to-back State champion (2020-21); Season 13-0 (9 pins), Career 103-23 (61 pins); 3-time all-stater; 2020 IR WOY
Hwt – Keaton Pouliot, Capital, sr.
Third-place at AA State; Season 10-1