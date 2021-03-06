Capital's Noah Kovick, Carson DesRosier cement legacies with state wrestling titles

Helena Capital's Noah Kovick set the goal to beat Elijah Davis of Great Falls High in the Class AA 205-pound state championship a long time ago.

But Saturday in Kalispell at the Class AA state wrestling tournament, Kovick finally set out to do what he wanted, defeating Davis in a 5-1 decision and becoming the first Bruin to ever win consecutive state titles.

Leading up to the tournament, Kovick said he was going to beat Davis and backed up his words that he would prevent Great Falls High senior from winning a third title in a row. Kovick added a second title to the 182-pound crown he won last year by scoring a decision over Davis in the finals, executing the rides on top and leg rides he wanted.

“It’s awesome,” Kovick said. “I bumped up to wrestle him. I didn’t want to wrestle the same kids I did last year and I beat the crap out of him and walked my way to a state title, I wanted to earn it, I wanted to have a challenge. So I came to challenge the two-time defending state champ, and I proved myself today.”

The senior will finish his career with 96 victories for CHS and also joins the short list of two-time champions in program history, a list also joined by teammate Carson DesRosier (138) Saturday.