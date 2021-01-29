Capital's Lily Bennum upsets top-ranked girls wrestler as Bruins, Bengals fall to Flathead

The dual against Kalispell Flathead didn't go exactly as planned for the Helena Capital wrestling team Friday night, but there were a few bright spots, including a notable upset in girls competition.

While the Bruins fell to Flathead 43-21 in the boys dual, one of the most exciting matches took place between Capital's only female wrestler, Lily Bennum and Emma Gambino.

Bennum, who is now 3-1 on the season, is currently unranked in the Class AA girls wrestling rankings, but that might change after a victory over top-ranked Gambino of Flathead, who was 7-0 prior to Friday night.

Normally, Bennum wrestles at 126 pounds, but as Capital head coach Jeff Mahaha said, "She wrestled up to go with her," and the decision paid off as Bennum, despite giving weight, rolled to a 9-2 victory.

While Bennum's win was impressive, the Braves are the second-ranked team in the latest Class AA boys wrestling poll and Friday night, they showed why, flexing their muscle in of wins against Capital and Helena High.

Following a 22-point win over Capital in the first dual, the Braves invaded the Jungle at Helena High and lost just two matches: one by forfeit and one by decision in a 61-9 victory.