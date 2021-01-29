Capital's Lily Bennum upsets top-ranked girls wrestler as Bruins, Bengals fall to Flathead

The dual against Kalispell Flathead didn't go exactly as planned for the Helena Capital wrestling team Friday night, but there were a few bright spots, including a notable upset in girls competition.
While the Bruins fell to Flathead 43-21 in the boys dual, one of the most exciting matches took place between Capital's only female wrestler, Lily Bennum and Emma Gambino.
Bennum, who is now 3-1 on the season, is currently unranked in the Class AA girls wrestling rankings, but that might change after a victory over top-ranked Gambino of Flathead, who was 7-0 prior to Friday night.
Normally, Bennum wrestles at 126 pounds, but as Capital head coach Jeff Mahaha said, "She wrestled up to go with her," and the decision paid off as Bennum, despite giving weight, rolled to a 9-2 victory.
While Bennum's win was impressive, the Braves are the second-ranked team in the latest Class AA boys wrestling poll and Friday night, they showed why, flexing their muscle in of wins against Capital and Helena High.
Following a 22-point win over Capital in the first dual, the Braves invaded the Jungle at Helena High and lost just two matches: one by forfeit and one by decision in a 61-9 victory.
"Any time you can get outside your own room and get some matches, it's exciting," Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson said. "I think we are doing well. We still have a lot of room to grow before that state meet, but we feel like we wrestled a lot better in the second dual with Helena High."
After Flathead went up 6-0 on Capital, Hunter Rahn got the Bruins on the board with a pin. Yet, another forfeit and a pin by Freund helped push the lead to 21-6.
Carson DesRosier, a two-time state finalist and one-time champion, notched a pin over Anders Thompson in 3:48. The only other wins for Capital came in the upper weights as Talon Marsh beat sixth-ranked Gaige Winter at 205 pounds.
Marsh is actually ranked in the 285-pound weight class, but he didn't wrestle in the heavyweight spot. That was Keaton Pouliot, who knocked off fourth-ranked Timber Richberg in a 4-2 decision.
In the win over Helena High, Gunnar Thompson, Troupe, Poe-Hatten and Anders Thompson each won by fall for the Braves. A number of others won due to Helena having an open weight.
Nathon Elmose of the Bengals got a win via forfeit at 120 pounds. The other victory for Helena was at 103 pounds from Caleb O'Shea.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406