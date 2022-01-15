Capital's Carson DesRosier and Talon Marsh take home titles at Jug Beck

After putting five wrestlers on the podium and advancing three into the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula, Helena Capital finished sixth in the team race.

However, the big news came from a pair of individuals as the Bruins crowned two Jug Beck champions as Carson DesRosier (138) and Talon Marsh (285) each won their first career titles at the prestigious tournament.

DesRosier won three matches by fall and two by major decision. He knocked off Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls in the final by a score of 9-3.

Marsh, a junior, has been a pin machine this season for Capital and notched two more this weekend including a pin in 1:35 in the championship round over Jaxson Washington of Coeur d Alene, Idaho.

Fellow junior Conner Kovick also put together arguably the best performance of his career by reaching the 160-pound final. Kovick won three matches -- two by pin -- before dropping a 4-1 decision in the finals to Gabe Lake of Flathead.

Hunter Rahn (126) and Cashton Spolar (103) each finished fifth for CHS, which tied for sixth place with Havre thanks to a total of 149 points. Flathead ran away with the team title with a staggering 314 points. With 221 points University High (University, WA) and Coeur d Alene (217) took second and third with Butte finished fourth (204).

Helena High scored 12 points at the two-day tournament as JT Gehring and Zane Gehring notched victories.

Helena, Capital guys find mixed results

The Helena High girls were in Kalispell again and bounced back from a loss last night thanks to a 48-42 win over Glacier Saturday. The Bengals, who are now 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play got 13 points from Alex Bullock, 10 points from Kim Feller and seven from Avery Kraft in the win.

Following a 45-36 win over Glacier on Friday night, the Capital Lady Bruins were looking to make it two in a row in Kalispell but fell just short to the Flathead Braves by a score of 46-44. Jada Clarkson, who scored 12 points Friday, scored 26 on Saturday and knocked down four 3-pointers. CHS had a couple of attempts to tie the game in the final seconds but couldn't get them to go.

Capital is also 4-3 and 1-2 in conference play.

Top-ranked Jefferson girls roll, Townsend boys win

The Jefferson girls continued their winning ways and dominated Townsend by a score of 69-17 in Townsend. Rachel Van Blaricom was the top scorer for the Panthers with 15 points; Cia Stuber also contributed with 11 for Jefferson (11-0).

Prior to that, Townsend won the clash of teams in the Elkhorn as the Bulldogs won the boys matchup by a score of 60-49.

Trey Hoveland had a huge game and went off for 29 points in the win with 21 of those coming in the first half. He made a total of 13 field goals with 11 2-pointers and two 3-pointers. After scoring just two in the third quarter, he scored six in the fourth quarter as Townsend held on for a win over Jefferson. The Panthers got 15 points from Tyler Harrington and 12 from Jake Genger.

East Helena swept by Three Forks

Three Forks got 17 points from Jayden Woodland and 13 points from Ashlyn Swenson as it picked up a 51-34 win over the East Helena girls basketball team Saturday in Three Forks. The Vigilantes were led by Dymon Root's 16 points. Montana Pierson pitched in with five.

The East Helena boys also fell to No. 1 Three Forks which remains undefeated. The Wolves jumped out to a 34-12 halftime lead and held on to win 72-42. Kaeden Sager led the Vigilantes with 15 points, a team high. Owen Long of Three Forks led all scorers with 23.

