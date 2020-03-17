Capital's Noah Kovick headlines IR All-Area Team as Wrestler of the Year

There is nothing harder to do in Montana High School wrestling than reach the top of the podium at the state tournament and in the coverage area of the Independent Record, there was only one wrestler that was able to do it.
That was Helena Capital junior Noah Kovick, who was the Class AA state champion at 182 pounds. He is also the Independent Record's Wrestler of the Year, highlighting this year's edition of the All-Area wrestling team.
In addition to winning the Class AA title, Kovick won championships at the Tom LeProwse, Jug Beck and Western AA tournaments, while compiling an overall record of 29-3. Kovick is now a two-time placer at state and will look to defend this title next year as a senior.
Capital placed a total of six wrestlers on the All-Area team and joining Kovick are fellow state finalists Carson DesRosier (132) and Zane McCormick (205). McCormick and DesRosier won divisional championships along with Kovick.
Josh Lee (285) and Dylan Graham (152) also earned their way onto the squad. Lee was fourth at state, while Graham was fifth. Freshman Hunter Rahn also made it after an impressive run. He was a finalists at the Western AA divisional.
Rahn was bumped up to 113 pounds on the team to make room for Leo Anderson, a sophomore from Jefferson who finished third at state following a season that included setting Jefferson records in pins with 39 and wins with 42. He was the selection at 103 pounds. Cody St. Clair (120) was the other Panther to make the team.
In terms of total grapplers on the squad, Capital led the way, but bested Townsend by just one as the Bulldogs put five on the team led by heavyweight Jadon Lamb and Riley Richtmyer who was third at state at 132 pound, but fills the 138-pound slot on the All-Area team. Easton Held also wrapped up a place on the team with a fourth-place showing at state. The Bulldogs also got Ty Steele and Will Lane on the team after each were state qualifiers.
Ian Mehrens was the lone Helena High wrestler to make the squad. He did so at 126 pounds after advancing to state and winning two matches in his weight class.
The entire team is listed below along with the past season's record.
2020 IR All-Area Wrestling Team
103 – Leo Anderson (42-7, 39 pins), Jefferson, sophomore
Third-place at State B/C (103); Southern B/C runner-up (103); Choteau Classic champion (103); Third at Badger Classic (103); JHS season records 39 pins, 42 wins (tie); Career 82-17 (67 pins)
113 – Hunter Rahn (29-14, 17 pins), Capital, freshman
Western AA Division runner-up (103); 2-2 at State AA; CMR Invite runner-up
120 – Cody St. Clair (34-15, 25 pins), Jefferson, senior
Fourth-place at Southern B/C Division; 1-2 at State B/C; Fourth at Badger Classic; Fourth at Choteau Classic; Career 118-56 (90 pins)
126 – Ian Mehrens (26-16, 15 pins), Helena, freshman
Seventh-place at Divisionals (120); 2-2 at State AA (120); Seventh at Jug Beck Invite (120)
132 – Carson DesRosier (35-4, 18 pins), Capital, sophomore
You have free articles remaining.
State AA runner-up; Western AA Divisional champion; Tom LeProwse Invitational champion; CMR Invitational runner-up; Fourth-place at Jug Beck; 2019 State champion; Career 77-7 (39 pins)
138 – Riley Richtmyer, (39-11), Townsend, sophomore
Third-place at State B/C (132); Fourth at Southern B/C; Third at Choteau Classic; Helped Bulldogs to sixth-place at State; Career 81-19
145 – Easton Held (42-8, 29 pins), Townsend, senior
Fourth-place at State B/C (138); Southern B/C runner-up; Badger Classic champion; Fourth at Choteau Classic; Helped Bulldogs to sixth at State; Career 141-33
152 – Dylan Graham (24-10), Capital, freshman
Fifth-place at State AA; Western AA runner-up
160 – Ty Steele (42-11, 27 pins), Townsend, junior
Southern B/C runner-up; 2-2 at State B/C; Badger Classic champion; Choteau Classic runner-up; Helped Bulldogs to sixth at State; Career 107-41
170 – Will Lane (39-11, 24 pins), Townsend, senior
Southern B/C runner-up; 2-2 at State B/C; Helped Bulldogs to sixth at State; Career 132-43
182 – Noah Kovick (29-3, 14 pins), Capital, junior
State AA champion; Western AA Divisional champion; Tom LeProwse champion; Jug Beck Rocky Mountain champion; CMR Invite runner-up; Career 88-22 (51 pins)
205 – Zane McCormick (31-5, 17 pins), Capital, senior
State AA runner-up; Western AA Divisional champion; Jug Beck Invite runner-up; Third at Tom LeProwse Invite; Third at CMR Invite; Career 63-20 (40 pins)
Hwt – Jadon Lamb (42-8, 28 pins), Townsend, senior
Third-place at State B/C; Western B/C champion; Badger Classic champion; Helped Bulldogs to sixth at State; Career 139-39
(tie) Josh Lee (29-16, 24 pins), Capital, senior
Fourth-place at State AA; Western AA Division runner-up; Seventh at CMR Invite; Seventh at Jug Beck; 57-30 (41 pins)
— Helena IR reporter Curt Synness also contributed to this article
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406