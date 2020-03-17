Capital's Noah Kovick headlines IR All-Area Team as Wrestler of the Year

There is nothing harder to do in Montana High School wrestling than reach the top of the podium at the state tournament and in the coverage area of the Independent Record, there was only one wrestler that was able to do it.

That was Helena Capital junior Noah Kovick, who was the Class AA state champion at 182 pounds. He is also the Independent Record's Wrestler of the Year, highlighting this year's edition of the All-Area wrestling team.

In addition to winning the Class AA title, Kovick won championships at the Tom LeProwse, Jug Beck and Western AA tournaments, while compiling an overall record of 29-3. Kovick is now a two-time placer at state and will look to defend this title next year as a senior.

Capital placed a total of six wrestlers on the All-Area team and joining Kovick are fellow state finalists Carson DesRosier (132) and Zane McCormick (205). McCormick and DesRosier won divisional championships along with Kovick.

Josh Lee (285) and Dylan Graham (152) also earned their way onto the squad. Lee was fourth at state, while Graham was fifth. Freshman Hunter Rahn also made it after an impressive run. He was a finalists at the Western AA divisional.