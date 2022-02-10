Capital, Jefferson eye state wrestling hardware; East Helena girls send pair to quarterfinals

You can feel the excitement in the air as wrestlers from across Montana head to the Metra in Billings for the first All-Class State Wrestling tournament since 2020.

Last year, the state tournaments were split up and held at various sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Class AA was in Kalispell and Class B-C was in Shelby.

This year, however, the state tournament has returned to Billings with some matches even being held on Thursday, with most of the action taking place in the girls state tournament.

As far as the boys matches, most of the brackets will open on Friday as Capital, Helena High, Jefferson, Townsend and East Helena all have representatives in Billings.

"The Metra means a lot to me," Capital's Carson DesRosier said. "It's a special place and the atmosphere there is just really cool. I'm excited to be going back there."

DesRosier is far from the only person. But he's got good memories in that building, especially since he won his first state championship there in 2019.

The Capital Senior who won the 120-pound state title as a freshman, has reached finals night in each of his three seasons which includes a runner-up finish as a sophomore and a state title last season (138).

For the second straight year, DesRosier heads to state undefeated (34-0). He's won 48 matches total and is already Capital's all-time leader for wins. Now, he can become just the second Bruin to win back-to-back titles and the first to ever win three individual state championships.

DesRosier is also aiming for his second undefeated season and he's not the only Bruin who is looking to finish with an unblemished record.

Another is junior Talon Marsh, who has been ranked No. 1 most of the year in Class AA thanks to a dominant season. A year ago, Marsh was also in state-title contention before an injury default in the semifinals ended his tournament and forced him to settle for sixth.

"It's just another match to me," Marsh said. "That's how I have to treat it. I'm feeling good and confident though in my abilities."

While Marsh technically lost his match a year ago, the fact that he lost because of an injury left a sour taste in his mouth, one he's hoping to wash out with a state championship Saturday night.

Last weekend, Marsh defeated teammate Paul Mousel in the Western AA final and it's possible the two could meet again this weekend.

"That would be something," Capital head coach Shawn Graham said. "You never know. It's possible."

Marsh (HWT) and DesRosier (138) are expected to be wrestling on finals night but CHS has others such as Mousel, Conner Kovick (160) and freshman Cashton Spolar (103), who won a divisional title last weekend, could be in contention too.

Capital is also looking to bring home its first-ever team trophy at the Class AA state wrestling tournament. The Bruins have been fifth and sixth the past two seasons and will need a few surprises along the way to make it happen.

Something that could help is senior Tucker Zanto (205) finding the podium in his final trip to the state tournament.

"That would mean a lot," he said. "I started wrestling my freshman year and didn't really think I would ever be in this position. I haven't really wrapped my head around that. But I am just focused on trying to get Capital a title or to finish (top 3) which is something that has never happened before. That's what I am thinking about and that would be incredible."

The other Bruins headed to Billings are Dawson Peterson (126), Hunter Rahn (126), Boston Lay (132), Ayden Smelko (132), Nick Flies (145), Cole Graham (152) and Tyler Crum (170).

Joining Capital in the Class AA state tournament is Helena which isn't expected to contend in the team race but sent six grapplers to Billings: Asa Wood (113), JT Gehring (138), Ian Mehrens (152), Dhestin McKinnis (160), Kaleb Kirklin (182) and Ruger Young (205).

East Helena is also taking part in the Class A boys meet and will be represented by heavyweight Adam Shirley.

Jefferson hopes to challenge for Class B state title

Jefferson is one of the teams expected to contend for the Class B championship this weekend. The Panthers had a slew of all-state performers a season ago and are fresh off winning the Western division championship.

"Huntley Project is probably the odds-on favorite," Jefferson coach Troy Humphrey said. "I'm not saying that we can't knock them off but it's going to be a tall task."

The Panthers scored 204 points last week to defeat Cut Bank, which had 199. On the Eastern side of things, Huntley Project ran away with the Eastern division championship by scoring 288 points compared to 153.5 for Glasgow.

Jefferson boasts two divisional champions in Dayton Brown (120) and freshman Brady Armstrong (170). John Armstrong is also back and was an all-state performer last season after taking fourth at state. Dylan Mikesell is another returning all-state performer for Jefferson along with 120-pounder Leo Anderson who was a runner-up in 2021 and Cameron Mikesell who also placed last season.

"Huntley, Glasgow and Cut Bank, which was five points behind us at divisionals, should all be the mix," Humphrey said. "(Getting hardware) is absolutely our goal and we are hoping to get six (or) seven up on the podium this weekend."

Jefferson's other competitors are: Leighton LaFromboise (120), Reed Zander (126), Jace Oxarart (152), Braeden Jones (182) and Jeyden Sullivan (205).

Townsend also has four wrestlers in the Class B competition and they are Griffin Hunt (145), Riley Richtmyer (152), Dawson Sweat (160) and Klause Rauser (170).

Girls state wrestling day one

The girls state tournament is not separated by classification and after the first day of competition, Flathead leads with 62 points and Billings Senior is second with 44. The East Helena girls are the highest-ranking local team in 14th with 16 points.

Dakota Peteresen notched two wins Thursday at the Metra for the Vigilantes, as did Libby Clang, who won both of her matches by fall. Each has advanced into the state quarterfinals at 145 pounds. Helena High's Lanie Russell lost her first match after receiving a bye.

