Capital, Helena High split wrestling duals with Kalispell Glacier

The Kalispell Glacier wrestling team was in Helena Monday for a pair of wrestling duals that were made up from a previous date.

The first match of the day was at Helena High, where the Bengals had three open weights and were without Justice Seamons in what ended up as a 42-30 victory for The Wolfpack.

While the Bengals didn't get the win, Helena High still had a solid night with six different wrestlers finding their way into the winner's circle.

Caleb O'Shea (103), Cameron Wyant (138), David Kemp (145), Kaleb Kirklin (160), Kaleb McKay (170) and Ruger Young (205) all got victories for HHS.

Glacier then traveled to the Bears Den to take on the Bruins, who were able to come away with a 34-26 win.

Capital fell down 4-0 early, but Carson DesRosier (138) rose to the occasion and notched a first-period pin to give CHS the lead. Conner Kovick (160), Dylan Graham (170) and Noah Kovick (205) also registered pins for the Bruins, giving them 24 of their 34 total points.

Wyatt Schneider (152), Talon Marsh (285) and Spur Owens (145) all won by decision as well in the eight-point victory for the Bruins.

