Capital boasts seven ranked wrestlers as Bruins aim for crosstown sweep of Helena High

While the high school wrestling schedule is a little different this year, Helena High and Helena Capital are used to facing each other twice and their second dual will take place Saturday night in the Jungle.

Capital won the first go around between the two teams (36-30), which gives the Bruins a 3-0 record over the past two years against their rival and heading into Saturday's contest, at least if the Class AA rankings are any indication, the Bruins have the advantage.

Capital is ranked as the No. 6 team in the Class AA wrestling rankings with a record of 4-1. The Bruins lone defeat this season in dual competition was to Butte High.

In terms of individuals, CHS has seven wrestlers ranked in the top six in their respective weight classes, highlighted by Carson DesRosier, the top-ranked wrestler at 138 pounds.

DesRosier is a two-time state finalist and is undefeated this season including a win by fall in the first matchup against Helena High.

Defending state champion Noah Kovick (5-0) is currently ranked second at 205 pounds and has been winning matches with ease so far this season.