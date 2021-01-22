Capital boasts seven ranked wrestlers as Bruins aim for crosstown sweep of Helena High

While the high school wrestling schedule is a little different this year, Helena High and Helena Capital are used to facing each other twice and their second dual will take place Saturday night in the Jungle.
Capital won the first go around between the two teams (36-30), which gives the Bruins a 3-0 record over the past two years against their rival and heading into Saturday's contest, at least if the Class AA rankings are any indication, the Bruins have the advantage.
Capital is ranked as the No. 6 team in the Class AA wrestling rankings with a record of 4-1. The Bruins lone defeat this season in dual competition was to Butte High.
In terms of individuals, CHS has seven wrestlers ranked in the top six in their respective weight classes, highlighted by Carson DesRosier, the top-ranked wrestler at 138 pounds.
DesRosier is a two-time state finalist and is undefeated this season including a win by fall in the first matchup against Helena High.
Defending state champion Noah Kovick (5-0) is currently ranked second at 205 pounds and has been winning matches with ease so far this season.
Dylan Graham (3rd, 170), Talon Marsh (5th, 285), Hunter Rahn (6th, 120) and Conner Kovick (6th, 160) are the others that cracked for the rankings for Capital, while Kaleb McKay was the only Bengal to be ranked.
McKay (4-1) will get a chance to avenge this only loss of the season against Graham, a 170-pounder who is ranked third. That will be the only ranked-vs-ranked matchup of the night.
However, it's far from the only one to look forward to.
Ian Isaacson and Justice Seamons put on a classic match back on Jan. 5 at 182 pounds and if the the seniors square off again, it's sure to be exciting. Isaacson found himself training but battled his way back to a 9-6 win by decision, thanks to a late flurry of third-period points.
Kaleb Kirklin will be looking to upset Conner Kovick after nearly beating him in their first meeting this season. David Kemp, Nathon Elmose and Ian Mehrens also got wins against the Bruins the first time around. Kaleb O'Shea is also a talented freshman who could wrestle at 103 or 113 for Helena High.
The Bengals and Bruins will square off Saturday night in the Jungle at 7 p.m.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406