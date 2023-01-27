Bruins, Bengals set for crosstown wrestling after mixed results vs Glacier, Flathead

Talon Marsh didn't have a taxing day in the Capital Bruins dual against top-ranked Kalispell Flathead as the defending Class AA state champion in 285 pounds won by default.

It's something he hopes doesn't happen on Saturday night when the Capital Bruins will host the Helena High Bengals for the second crosstown wrestling dual of the 2022-23 season.

"I sure hope so," he said. "They have kids so I hope that they wrestle me."

Whether it's by fall or by default, Marsh is attempting to close out his Capital wrestling career with a perfect record against the Bengals. Marsh has never been part of a team that lost a dual to the Bengals and over the course of his three-year career, he's put together a 7-0 record. 8-0 sounds pretty good and would be a nice addition to his long list of match achievements.

"It would be pretty cool I guess," Marsh said. "I haven't really thought about it that way. I just go out and wrestle. I don't think about things like that but that would be pretty sick."

Marsh's senior season has been stellar. The 285-pounder is ranked No. 1 and has just one loss, which is the only he's had over the past two seasons. Additionally, he won the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic for the second year in a row, as well as winning the Tom LeProwse in Bozeman.

Next up on the agenda is repeating as a state champion, which has been a rare feat in Capital wrestling history. Noah Kovick was the first to do it in 2019 and 2020 and Marsh would be the second.

Before that, the Bruins have another week left in the regular season and the final dual of the season comes Saturday against Helena High at 7 p.m. inside the Bears Den.

On Friday, the Bengals and Bruins both prepped for their crosstown matchup by hosting Flathead and Glacier. Flathead, the top-ranked team in the state was dominant in the boys matches, defeating Capital 60-12 and Helena High 76-0.

However, the Capital girls knocked off the Bravettes in their dual by a score of 12-9 thanks to pins by Lily Bennum over Alivia Rinehart in the 138-pound class, as well as a pin by Bryton Kipp over Reese Conley.

The Bruins got just two wins in the boys dual and one was from Marsh. However, the other was from Hunter Rahn who got a pin over Aiden Downing, the No. 3 ranked wrestler in Class AA at 126 pounds.

The Bruins also squared off against Glacier in their second dual of the day and got a 41-21 victory over the Wolfpack and Marsh did get a match and scored another win by fall against Colton Vergeront (1:46).

That win was part of a dominant run through the upper weights for the Bruins, which started with Cole Graham who earned a 9-0 major decision at 160 pounds.

Connor Kovick followed it up with a 16-1 tech fall over Aiden Chamberlain. Then, Dylan Graham (182) and Tuff Adams also notched victories by fall to help the Bruins score a 20-point win.

While the Helena boys weren't able to get a win against Flathead, the girls lost 12-6 and Helena's Riley Murgel got a pin to get the Bengals on the board. Murgel also got a win by fall for HHS against Glacier after a pin in 56 seconds.

The Bengals also fared better against Glacier and dropped the dual by a score of 42-34. Zane Gehring got Helena on the board with a pin at 113 pounds. Asa Wood and Connor Lamping won by forfeit.

Helena also got victories from JT Gehring who pinned Connor Johnson of Glacier in 5:57. Ian Mehrens got the other win for the Bengals with a 13-4 major decision.