Western AA Divisional pairings and brackets for Capital, Helena High

While the other three classifications started postseason play already, Class AA will have its divisional tournaments this week, leading up to the combined state tournaments taking place next week in Bozeman.
The Western AA will have eight teams in the divisional bracket and the majority of the games will be played at Missoula Sentinel, with the exception being a loser-out contest in the girls bracket at Missoula Hellgate Saturday morning.
The tournament starts Thursday with top-seeded Missoula Hellgate taking on No. 8 Missoula Big Sky in boys action at 9:30 a.m., followed by Helena High vs Kalispell Glacier at 11 a.m.
The Bengals and the Wolfpack just played last Saturday. Glacier won both regular-season matchups and is the No. 4 seed. Helena is the No. 5.
Third-seeded Missoula Sentinel will also play sixth-seeded Butte at 3:30 and the final first-round matchup in the boys bracket will be played at 5 p.m., when second-seeded Helena Capital takes on seventh-seeded Kalispell Flathead.
The Bruins swept Flathead during the season including a 76-60 win over the Braves last Saturday in Kalispell.
Capital will open the girls tournament at 12:30 p.m. against Missoula Big Sky, the No. 8 seed. The Bruins are the No. 1 seed following a 17-1 regular season that featured a 13-1 record within the Western AA.
Following that game at 2 p.m. will be Helena High vs Glacier in the girls bracket. The Wolfpack beat the Helena girls in the Jungle last Saturday to complete a season sweep, but the third meeting Thursday is the one that matters most.
The teams that win Thursday will have to win just one more game, either Friday in the semifinals or Saturday morning, in the consolation semifinals, to qualify for state.
A loss in the first round means a team would need to win back-to-back games to make it to state, including one against a semifinal loser on Saturday morning.
The boys championship game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday night, followed by the girls championship at 7:30. The top four teams in each tournament will advance to state.
Western AA Pairings
Girls
Thursday
First Round
Helena Capital vs Missoula Big Sky, 12:30 p.m.
Helena High vs Kalispell Glacier, 2:00 p.m.
Missoula Sentinel vs Butte, 6:30 p.m.
Missoula Hellgate vs Kalispell Flathead, 8:00 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out, consolation quarterfinals, 12:00 and 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Capital-Big Sky winner vs Helena-Glacier winner, 6:00 p.m
Sentinel-Butte winner vs Hellgate-Flathead winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Loser out, Consolation semifinals, 10:30 a.m. (One at Sentinel, one game at Missoula Hellgate)
Consolation finals (3rd place), 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Thursday
First Round
Missoula Hellgate vs Missoula Big Sky, 9:30 a.m.
Kalispell Glacier vs Helena High, 11:00 a.m.
Missoula Sentinel vs Butte, 3:30 p.m.
Helena Capital vs Kalispell Flathead, 5:00 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out, consolation quarterfinals, 9:30 and 11:00 a.m.
Semifinals
Hellgate-Big Sky winner vs Glacier-Helena winner, 3:00 p.m.
Sentinel-Butte winner vs Capital-Flathead winner, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Loser-out, Consolation semifinals, 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.
Consolation finals (3rd place), 3:00 p.m.
Championship, 6:00 p.m.
(All boys games at Missoula Sentinel)
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406