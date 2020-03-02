Western AA Divisional pairings and brackets for Capital, Helena High

While the other three classifications started postseason play already, Class AA will have its divisional tournaments this week, leading up to the combined state tournaments taking place next week in Bozeman.

The Western AA will have eight teams in the divisional bracket and the majority of the games will be played at Missoula Sentinel, with the exception being a loser-out contest in the girls bracket at Missoula Hellgate Saturday morning.

The tournament starts Thursday with top-seeded Missoula Hellgate taking on No. 8 Missoula Big Sky in boys action at 9:30 a.m., followed by Helena High vs Kalispell Glacier at 11 a.m.

The Bengals and the Wolfpack just played last Saturday. Glacier won both regular-season matchups and is the No. 4 seed. Helena is the No. 5.

Third-seeded Missoula Sentinel will also play sixth-seeded Butte at 3:30 and the final first-round matchup in the boys bracket will be played at 5 p.m., when second-seeded Helena Capital takes on seventh-seeded Kalispell Flathead.

The Bruins swept Flathead during the season including a 76-60 win over the Braves last Saturday in Kalispell.