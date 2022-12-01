Townsend's Trinity Wilson highlights All-Area Volleyball Team as Player of the Year

Two of the five teams in the Helena area made it to the All-Class state volleyball tournament and for the second year in a row, the Townsend Bulldogs brought home hardware, finishing third in Class B.

The Helena High Bengals also made it back to the state tournament, but fell short of Saturday and a trophy. Jefferson and Capital also just missed the state tournament.

All that success meant the choices for the 2022 All-Area volleyball team weren't easy. But in terms of the player of the year award, it was clear that Trinity Wilson should be awarded it after a spectacular season for Townsend in 2022.

Not only was she a driving force behind the Bulldogs' success, Wilson had one of the most productive seasons of anyone in the state. She led the state with 549 kills, 151 blocks and a .348 hitting percentage. Townsend won 22 matches this season and Wilson now owns six school records and is the only player in state history to rank among the top eight in blocks (2nd all time via MSHA record book), kills and kills in a season.

Wilson also earned her third all-state selection this past season and all of that led her to being the most accomplished player in the area this season.

Another that received serious consideration for All-Area Player of the Year was Lauren Heusier, a two-time all-state selection, who will be playing at Carroll College in the future.

Heuiser was one of three Helena players to be named First-Team All-Area. Townsend also had three and Jefferson had one.

The complete all-area team is listed below with stats and postseason honors.

2022 IR All-Area Volleyball

First Team

Trinity Wilson, Townsend, sr.

Class B 3-time All-Stater, middle/outside, 5-11

Led the state with 549 kills, 151 blocks and a .348 hitting percentage; Set at least six school records, for kills – match (29), season and career (1335), and blocks – match (11), season and career (399); According to the MHSA web site, Wilson is the only spiker in its top-8 lists for career blocks – second and kills – eighth (tie), and season kills – eighth; Season 505 digs (No. 2 on team), 1225 for career; Helped spearhead Townsend (22-4) to 5B title and 3rd-place at State; Townsend’s first 3-time VB All-Stater since 2004

Alleigh Burdick, Townsend, sr.

Class B 2-time All-State libero, 5-3

Led state with 695 digs, No. 2 on team with 51 service aces; Set school digs records for match (43), season (818 in 2021) and career (2275); Compiled 184 career aces; According to the MHSA archives records, she now holds the state marks for season and career digs; Helped spearhead Townsend (22-4) to 5B title and 3rd-place at State

Emily Bird, Townsend, jr.

Class B All-State Setter/Defensive Specialist, 5-4

Led state with 1159 assists, led Towns with 52 aces, No. 3 with 386 digs; Helped spearhead Lady Bulldogs (22-4) to 5B title and 3rd-place at State

Lauren Heiser, Helena, sr.

Second team AA All-State, middle, 6-0

Led HHS with 267 kills and 94 blocks; No. 3 with 40 aces; For career 856 kills, 196 blocks; Helped spearhead Lady Bengals to undefeated (14-0) Conference title, 1-2 at State (23-7 overall); 2-time All-Stater

Kim Feller, Helena, sr.

Second team AA All-State, setter, 5-10

Led HHS with 555 assists; No. 2 with 167 digs and 50 aces; For career Helped spearhead HHS to undefeated (14-0) Conference title, 1-2 at State (23-7 overall)

MacKenzie Jackson, Helena, jr.

Second team All-Conference, outside hitter, 6-2

Led HHS with 65 service aces, No. 2 with 155 kills, No. 3 with 66 blocks; Helped spearhead HHS to undefeated (14-0) Conference title, 1-2 at State (23-7 overall)

Arena Faler, Jefferson, jr.

Second team All-Conference, outside hitter, 5-9

Led JHS with 296 kills; Helped Lady Panthers (16-6) to 5B runner-up

SECOND TEAM

Emma McCauley, Jefferson, sr.

Class B All-State, libero, 5-4

Led JHS with 672 digs (school record) and 29 aces; Also holds JHS record 1201 career digs; Helped Lady Panthers (16-6) to 5B runner-up

MacKenzie Layng, Jefferson, sr.

Second team All-Conference, setter, 5-6

Led JHS with 454 assists; Helped Lady Panthers (16-6) to 5B runner-up

Morin Blaise, Helena, sr.

First team Western AA, libero, 5-6

Led HHS with 278 digs and 65 aces; Helped Lady Bengals to undefeated (14-0) Conference title, 1-2 at State (23-7 overall)

Nyeala Nyland, Capital, sr.

Second team All-Conference, outside hitter, 5-10

No. 2 on CHS with 158 kills and 63 blocks

Cameron Toney, Jefferson, so.

Second Team All-Conference, outside hitter, 5-8

No. 2 on JHS with 270 kills; Helped Lady Panthers (16-6) to 5B runner-up

Cassidy Flynn, Townsend, so.

Second team All-Conference, OH, 5-8

No. 2 on Towns with 192 kills; Helped Lady Bulldogs (22-4) to 5B title and 3rd-place at State

Alex Bullock, Helena, sr.

Second team All-Conference, outside hitter, 5-9

No. 4 on HHS with 129 kills, 39 blocks, 26 aces; Helped Lady Bengals to undefeated (14-0) Conference title, 1-2 at State (23-7 overall)

Honorable Mention

Kayla Almquist, CHS; Luci Horne, Towns; Birdie Heiser, HHS; Darby Martin, CHS; Danee Lieberg, HHS; Ryan Eveland, JHS; Annika Nehring, HHS; Riley Chandler, CHS; Taylor Ferretti, CHS