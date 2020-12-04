Paige Bartsch, Audrey Hofer share All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year award

For the Helena Capital volleyball team, it was a historic season in more ways than one.

The Bruins became the first volleyball team in school history to win three consecutive Class AA state championships and unlike the previous Capital teams that won the title, due the COVID-19 pandemic, CHS was able to host and win the state championship in the Bears Den.

Capital wasn't quite as dominant as it was during the 2020 season, even though the Bruins went 18-0 and wrapped up the season by winning a Class AA record 71-straight matches.

But unlike last season, when the Bruins didn't have a single match go to five sets, Capital went the distance four times in 2020, once against Helena High and Glacier during the regular season, then against CMR and Billings West in the state tournament.

Through it all, the Bruins persevered and a huge reason for that was the incredible trio of Paige Bartsch, Dani Bartsch and Audrey Hofer.

All three of those players earned all-state honors in Class AA for the Bruins and each is a past All-Area Player of the Year award winner in one sport or another.