Paige Bartsch, Audrey Hofer share All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year award

For the Helena Capital volleyball team, it was a historic season in more ways than one.
The Bruins became the first volleyball team in school history to win three consecutive Class AA state championships and unlike the previous Capital teams that won the title, due the COVID-19 pandemic, CHS was able to host and win the state championship in the Bears Den.
Capital wasn't quite as dominant as it was during the 2020 season, even though the Bruins went 18-0 and wrapped up the season by winning a Class AA record 71-straight matches.
But unlike last season, when the Bruins didn't have a single match go to five sets, Capital went the distance four times in 2020, once against Helena High and Glacier during the regular season, then against CMR and Billings West in the state tournament.
Through it all, the Bruins persevered and a huge reason for that was the incredible trio of Paige Bartsch, Dani Bartsch and Audrey Hofer.
All three of those players earned all-state honors in Class AA for the Bruins and each is a past All-Area Player of the Year award winner in one sport or another.
The Bartsch twins shared the basketball award last winter and last fall in 2019, Paige Bartsch was Player of the Year in volleyball. Hofer also won All-Area Player of the Year in volleyball in 2018, the same year she was the Gatorade Player of the Year award.
And really, after two dominant seasons from Paige Bartsch and Hofer, the decision was made to name them co-Players of the Year for 2020.
For Hofer, it was another stellar season and she finished with 482 assists, 116 digs and 25 blocks. The future Montana State Bobcat finished her career with a Capital record 2,622 assists and in addition to winning Western AA Player of the Year in 2020, she was also named to the Under Armour All-American team.
But Bartsch, the 6-foot-4 senior who is headed to Boise State next season, was equally impressive and drilled home 237 kills this past season on top of 38 aces and 71 blocks. The three-time all-state performer is Capital's all-time leader in blocks (283) and aces (202).
Joining the Bartsch twins and Hofer on the All-Area First Team is Elizabeth Heuiser, who also earned all-state honors in Class AA this past season for Helena High. Brooke Ark also made the team as did for the Bengals, who reached the Class AA semifinals before falling to CMR. Grace Alexander of Jefferson and Trinity Wilson of Jefferson earned their way on the first team.
The entire All-Area team is listed below:
2020 IR All-Area Volleyball
First Team
Audrey Hofer, Capital, sr.
482 assists, 116 digs, 25 blocks; CHS career record 2,622 assists; Under Armor first team All-American; 2018/20 Western AA Player of the Year; 3-time first team All-State; 2018 Gatorade and IR Player of the Year (2018, 2020)
Paige Bartsch, Capital, sr.
237 kills, 38 aces, 71 blocks, 121 digs; 6 CHS records, including career aces (202) and blocks (283); 3-time first team All-State; 2019 Western AA, Gatorade and IR Player of the Year (2019, 2020)
Dani Bartsch, Capital, sr.
47 aces, 146 digs, 189 kills; CHS career No. 2 with 819 kills and 199 aces; 2-time first team All-State
Elizabeth Heuiser, Helena, sr.
264 kills, 64 blocks, 106 digs; 782 career kills, 215 career blocks; 2-time first team All-State
Brooke Ark, Helena, sr.
Led HHS with 36 aces and 230 digs; Second team All-State
Grace Alexander, Jefferson, sr.
Led JHS with 315 digs, match-high 42; Missed only 3 serves of 194; Class B All-State (first JHS libero selected)
Trinity Wilson, Townsend, so.
Led Lady Bulldogs with 217 kills and 40 blocks; No. 2 with 207 digs; Class B All-State (first Townsend soph selected since 2004)
Second Team
Lauren Heuiser, Helena, so.
125 kills, 22 blocks; Honorable Mention All-Conference
Katelyn Onespot-Danforth, Helena, jr.
251 assists, 18 aces; Honorable Mention All-Conference
Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson, jr.
Led Lady Bulldogs with 247 kills, match-high 30 (at just 5-feet-5); Second team All-Conference
Alleigh Burdick, Townsend, sr.
Led Lady Bulldogs with 393 digs, No. 2 with 28 aces; Second team All-Conference
Kennedy Pocha, Capital, jr.
111 digs, 13 aces
Aubrie Christman, Helena, so.
89 digs, 15 aces, 76 kills
Rachael Stacey, Capital, jr.
71 kills, 17 blocks, 100 digs
