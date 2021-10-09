Local volleyball roundup: Capital, Helena High each sweep to wins on the road

The Helena Capital Bruins won their second straight match this week, following a 3-0 win over Missoula Big Sky Saturday by the scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-19 on the road.

CHS improved to 5-4 on the season in the Western AA conference and got an impressive outing from Rachael Stacey who had 10 kills, 10 digs and six aces to pace the Bruins. Nyeala Herndon added seven kills, while Parklyn Heller managed five. Herndon also had a team-high six blocks; Heller also notched three. Kayla Almquist was also productive with three aces and 27 assists.

Helena High was also in Missoula on Saturday and swept its way to a win too, as the Bengals dispatched of Hellgate by the scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18.

Lauren Heuiser who had 15 kills on Tuesday against Big Sky, notched 13 more on Saturday as well as two blocks. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth had a big night with 15 assists, five aces and two blocks, while Kim Feller had 10 assists and eight digs in the win.

Helena High and Capital will meet next Saturday at CHS in their second crosstown matchup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0