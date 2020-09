Local Sports Briefs: Jefferson volleyball stays unbeaten, plus local bowling results

Saccheri, Bolan bowl high games

Vince Saccheri bowled the high game at Sleeping Giant Lanes last week, just missing a perfect 300 by two pins, firing a 298. He was followed by Tony Woodward, who shot a 279 and a 278, and Josh Maher's 257. Woodward posted the top series at 714, ahead of Maher and Saccheri, with 689 and 683, respectively.

On the women's side, Danielle Bolan shot a 278 and 226, for a 707 series. Next came Breanna Caldwell's 220 and a 212 by Lora Johnson, while Jenny Chambers rolled a 566 series. In the seniors' division, Sylvia Bailey produced the top women's' game at 208, with Sue Fladland bowling a 201. For the men, Keith Kramlick rolled a 217, followed by Bud Dupree and Jay Redfern, with 211 and 205.

- Curt Synness, For the Independent Record

Jefferson volleyball takes down Whitehall

The Jefferson Panthers volleyball team remained undefeated Tuesday night following a sweep of Whitehall by the scores 25-23, 25-7 and 25-20. The win improved Jefferson to 6-0 and was led by Dakota Edmiston, who had 21 kills. Grace Alexander also added 27 digs and three aces. The Panthers will be back in action Oct. 6.

-IR staff reports

Helena Christian soccer blanks Bozeman