Local roundup: Jefferson volleyball keeps rolling, Bengals win in five

The Jefferson volleyball team wrapped up the No. 1 seed in its district tournament next week following a four-set victory over Manhattan Christian on Thursday night in Jefferson.

Winning by the scores of 24-26, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-15, the Panthers wrapped up the regular season with a 14-1 record and a 9-1 mark in the District 5B.

Dakota Edmiston finished with 23 kills for JHS, while Emma McCauley had 29 digs. Sydney Mace was credited with 21 assists; Sophie Livesay added six blocks and Rachel VanBlaricom managed four aces.

Helena High rallies to win in five

The Bengals found themselves trailing Kalispell Glacier a couple of times in the Jungle on Thursday night but still rallied to beat the Wolfpack in five sets by the score of 14-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 and 15-10.

Helena dropped the first set and faced elimination in the fourth, down 2-1, however, HHS won the last two sets to improve to 8-3 within the Western AA conference as well as 12-9 overall.

Lauren Heusier had a big night with 15 kills, while Sydney Mattfeldt added 11. Kim Feller finished with 18 assists and 14 digs in the win. Natalie Seburn also played well around the net and totaled seven blocks. Helena managed 10 total.