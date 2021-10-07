Local Roundup: Jefferson stays hot, East Helena goes down on the road

The East Helena Vigilantes were on the road for a volleyball match Thursday night and lost to Stevensville in straight sets by the scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-15.

Dru Lindsay was credited with an ace and a team-high six assists in the loss for East Helena. Dymon Root continued to hit the ball well and managed nine kills. Kelcie Sargent also added one block and one ace, while Teagan Wigen was credited with seven assists.

Jefferson was in action Thursday night too and swept through Big Timber by the scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21.

Dakota Edmiston and Rachel VanBlaricom each had 13 kills to lead the Panthers. Baylee Toney also had a solid outing with three blocks, as did Emma McCauley with 21 digs and Sydney Mace who had 13 assists for the Panthers (11-1, 7-1).

Earlier this week, the Jefferson Panthers got another big win on the volleyball court as they downed the Townsend Bulldogs by the scores of 25-10, 25-19 and 25-16.

Edmiston had a whopping 26 kills as Jefferson improved to 10-1 overall this season and 6-1 in the District 5B. Toney had five blocks and two aces, while Gracie Leiva pitched with 16 assists. McCauley did her part with 17 digs.

"Big victory comes on the heels of an even bigger championship win at the Boulder Volleyball Tournament. Three of the top four teams from 2020 state Class B tournament were entered," Jefferson head coach Mike Majors said.

