Local roundup: Helena High volleyball pushes record to 9-0 in Western AA

The Helena High volleyball team continued its dominance over the Western AA on Saturday as the Bengals won their ninth straight match to open conference play.

After beating Hellgate in Helena earlier this week, the Bengals went on the road and finished a season sweep of Missoula Big Sky with a 3-0 win by the scores of 25-20, 25-8 and 25-7. Helena had 35 kills compared to just 21 for Big Sky and Mackenzie Jackson led the way with nine. Lauren Heuiser added seven. She also had 1.5 blocks. Kim Feller pitched in with 27 assists and 1.5 blocks. Alex Bullock also contributed with two aces in the win.

Capital defeated Big Sky in five sets earlier this week at the Bears Den but on Friday dropped their second match of the season to Hellgate by the scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-13. Nyeala Herndon had six kills and two blocks to lead the way for Capital, which also got three kills, five digs and seven assists from Kayla Almquist.

East Helena was hoping to avoid a drop to 0-9 in conference play and traveled to Hamilton but was still defeated in four sets, despite winning the first 25-21. The Vigilantes lost the next three 25-13, 25-6 and 25-20. Dymon Root was a top performer for East Helena with eight kills and an ace. Montana Pierson was right behind her with six kills in the loss. Teagan Wigen had 11 assists and one ace. Dru Lindsey had an ace too, as well as 13 digs.