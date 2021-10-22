Local roundup: Helena High rallies for another five-set victory

The Helena High volleyball team rallied for a dramatic win over Glacier on Thursday night and on Friday afternoon, the Bengals pulled the same feat, rallying from a 2-1 deficit for the second straight match to a win by the scores of 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-19 and 16-14 against Kalispell Flathead.

Lauren Heuiser was huge in the win for Helena High with 23 kills and five blocks. Kim Feller had another productive match for the Bengals and was credited with 27 assists and 13 digs.

Sydney Mattfeldt scored plenty around the net for Helena with 15 kills, while Morin Blaise led HHS with 30 digs. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth managed 22 assists and also three aces as Helena improved to 9-3 in the Western AA.

Helena Capital was back at home on Friday afternoon against Kalispell Glacier and for the second straight day, the Bruins came up short.

Capital lost to the Wolfpack in four sets by the scores of 25-20, 32-30, 21-25 and 25-21.

Kayla Almquist put forth a valiant effort in defeat with 37 assists for the Bruins to go along with six aces, which were both team highs.

Kennedy Pocha also contributed in a big way with 26 digs and Rachael Stacey led the Bruins 14 kills. Parklyn Heller had five blocks, as did Nyeala Herndon, who added eight kills on top of the five blocks. Sidney Gulick led the way for Glacier with 21 kills and two blocks.

