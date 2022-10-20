Local Roundup: Helena High, Capital notch conference wins in Kalispell

It took five sets but the Helena High girls volleyball team improved to 11-0 in the Western AA thanks to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Glacier on Thursday in Kalispell by the scores of 25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-11.

Rallying from a 2-1 deficit on the road isn't easy but the Bengals pulled it off and had 49 kills in the process. Lauren Heuiser led the way for HHS with 16 kills and 3.5 blocks. Birdie Heuiser added 2.5 blocks. Mackenzie Jackson managed 11 kills and Kim Feller also contributed with 35 assists and three aces.

Also in Kalispell Thursday, the Capital volleyball team notched a 3-1 win over Flathead by the scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-20 and 25-18.

Kayla Almquist had a productive night for CHS with 18 assists, three blocks and one ace. Riley Chandler led Capital with eight kills and Nyeala Herndon also added seven kills. Capital will face Glacier on Friday.

East Helena was also in action in Western A volleyball against Stevensville on Thursday and dropped a competitive match 3-0 by the scores of 26-24, 25-14 and 25-23.

The Vigilantes dropped to 0-11 on the season in conference play but got a solid effort from Dru Lindsey who had a team-high three aces and also 14 digs. Maya Westerhold was right behind her with 11 digs, while Teagan Wigen and Rilie Stephenson each had six assists. Montana Pierson also stood out around the net with five blocks. Kelcie Sargent led the Vigilantes with four kills; Dymon Root finished with three.