Jefferson's Dakota Edmiston headlines IR All-Area Volleyball Team as Player of the Year

The Helena area has been known for its high school volleyball success in recent years and in 2021, Jefferson and Townsend carried the banner.

Jefferson made it all the way to the state championship match and earned second place following defeat at the hands of Huntley Project. The Panthers defeated Townsend in the loser gets third match on the way to the championship, but still, the Bulldogs took home a third-place trophy too.

Those two teams also put forth the top candidates for IR All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year award. But at the end of the day, there was one clear answer: Dakota Edmiston.

The Jefferson senior OH led the Lady Panthers to an overall 22-5 record and the Class B runner-up for the program's first-ever Class B state trophy. She ranks No. 2 on Jefferson's kills records lists for match (37), season (484) and career (1056), behind Emily McGinnis.

“Dakota would've had over 600 kills if we counted 2-game pool play matches or best of 3 matches,” said veteran Jefferson coach Mike Major, who was selected the 2013 National High School Coach of the Year. “She was easily the most dominant hitter at the Butte Central Tournament which had over 20 Class A schools. And she had a great year despite her Dad passing away this summer.”

Majors said that “inch-for-inch,” the 5-foot-7 Edmiston “is the best hitter” in Class B. “She has all the shots – tips, cut shots, line shots, change-ups. That's the key,” Majors said. “And Dakota may also have the most power, too. We don't beat Townsend 5 out of 6 times unless Dakota plays better than (Trinity Wilson), who is also very good.”

Edmiston notched 484 kills this season as the Panthers won the District 5B championship, as well as finishing runner-up in the Southern B in addition to being selected for the Class B all-state volleyball team.

Rachel VanBlaricom was also outstanding for the Panthers this season with 379 kills as well as 294 digs on her way to earning all-state honors.

Another strong player in the area was Trinity Wilson, a middle blocker who led the Bulldogs with 466 kills, 133 blocks and a school-record 11 blocks in one match. She also earned her second all-state selection.

Fellow Townsend volleyball player Alleigh Burdick also made First Team All-Area after recording a school-record 818 digs, as well as 53 aces.

The other first-team selections were Lauren Heusier and Kim Feller from Helena High, as well as Kayla Almquist of Helena Capital.

The first and second all-area teams, as well as honorable mentions are listed below.

2021 IR All-Area Volleyball Team

First Team

Dakota Edmiston, Jefferson, sr.

Outside Hitter, 5-7; No. 2 on school's kills record books for match (37), season (484) and career (1056); Finished with career totals 69 blocks, 397 digs, 46 service aces; Helped JHS to State B runner-up; Class B All-State

Lauren Heiser, Helena, jr.

Middle Hitter, 6-0; Led HHS with 381 kills, 55 blocks, 47 aces; Class AA first team All-State

Trinity Wilson, Townsend, jr.

Middle Blocker, 5-11; 466 kills, 133 blocks, School record 11 match blocks; Helped BCHS to 3rd-place at State B; 2-time Class B All-Stater

Rachel VanBlaricom, Jefferson, sr.

Outside Hitter, 5-9; 379 kills, 294 digs; Helped JHS to State B runner-up; Class B All-State

Alleigh Burdick, Townsend, jr.

Libero 5-3; School digs records for season 818, and match 43; 55 service aces; Helped BCHS to 3rd-place at State B; Class B All-State

Kayla Almquist, Capital, jr.

Setter 5-5; Led CHS with 638 assists and 48 aces; Second team All-Conference

Kim Feller, Helena, jr.

Setter 5-10; Led HHS with 442 assists; No. 2 with 43 aces and 221 digs; Second team All-Conference

Second Team

Emily Bird, Townsend, so.

Setter, 5-5; School season record 1258 assists; 54 assists in a match (No. 2 on BCHS list); 467 digs, 39 aces; Helped BCHS to 3rd-place at State; Second team All-Conference

Sidney Mattfeldt, Helena, sr.

Outside Hitter, 5-9; 203 kills, 31 aces, 20 blocks; Second team All-Conference

Rachael Stacey, Capital, sr.

Outside Hitter, 5-10; Led CHS with 283 kills; No. 2 with 39 aces, 262 digs; Second team All-Conference

Emma McCauley, Jefferson, jr.

Libero, 5-4; 449 digs, 32 digs in a match; Helped JHS to State runner-up; Second team All-Conference

Kennedy Vogl, Townsend, sr.

Middle Blocker, 6-1; 299 kills, 97 blocks; Helped BCHS to 3rd-place at State; Second team All-Conference

Sidney Mace, Jefferson, sr.

Setter, 5-6; 406 assists; Helped JHS to State runner-up

Kennedy Pocha, Capital, sr.

Libero, 5-5; Led CHS with 357 digs; 31 aces; Second team All-Conference

Honorable Mention

Luci Horne, BCHS; Morin Blaise, HHS; Nyeala Herndon, CHS; Kaitlyn Danforth, HHS; Bayley Toney, JHS; Alex Bullock, HHS

