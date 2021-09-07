Jefferson stays unbeaten in volleyball; Helena High wins and Hamilton knocks off East Helena

The Jefferson volleyball team won its third straight match to open the 2021 season thanks to a three-set victory in Boulder over Class A opponent Livingston Tuesday night.

Jefferson made quick work of the Rangers, taking the first set 25-9, then winning the second 25-18, before holding off Livingston in the third, 25-21, to earn the 3-0 sweep and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Dakota Edmiston led the way for the Panthers with 20 kills. Rachel VanBlaricom also contributed with four blocks and three aces. JHS also got 14 assists from Sydney Mace and 14 digs from Emma McCauley.

In Missoula, the Helena High volleyball team opened conference play against Missoula Big Sky and notched a four-set victory by the scores of 25-17, 17-25, 25-12 and 25-22.

Lauren Heuiser had a huge night for the Bengals with 19 kills and five aces. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth posted a team-high 22 assists, while Kim Feller also contributed with 15. Morin Blaise pitched in with nine digs.

Also on Tuesday, the East Helena volleyball team paid Class A rival Hamilton a visit and was swept by the Broncs by the scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 26-24.