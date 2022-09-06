Helena High volleyball sweeps Missoula Big Sky, Capital falls to Hellgate

The Helena High volleyball team opened up Western AA Conference play on Tuesday night in the Jungle and took quick care of business against Missoula Big Sky, sweeping the Eagles for the home win.

Helena opened the match with a 25-18 win in the first set and won the second 25-20 and the third 25-17. The Bengals out-hit Big Sky to the tune of 35 kills to 25. Helena had 26 assists compared to 24 for Big Sky. Both teams finished with six aces, while Helena had four blocks compared to two for the Eagles, who led in digs with 31 compared to 19 for HHS.

Lauren Heuiser had a stellar outing. The Carroll College signee had 14 kills and two blocks, as well as four digs. Kim Feller pitched in with 23 assists and two aces. Morin Blaise contributed with five digs and two aces.

Helena will be back in action on Saturday with a road trip to Missoula on. Saturday to face Hellgate. The match is set for approximately 4 p.m.

Speaking of Hellgate, Capital opened its conference season at home against the Knights and dropped a five-set thriller by a score of 15-5 in the fifth and final set. Hellgate won the match by the scores of 24-26, 17-25, 25-19 25-18 and 15-5.

Riley Chandler put forth a strong effort for CHS in defeat with 12 kills and three blocks for the Bruins. Kayla Almquist also contributed with 21 assists and two aces. Nyeala Herndon also played well around the net with nine kills and four blocks.