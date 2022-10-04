Helena High volleyball stays perfect in Western AA with sweep of Hellgate

The Helena High Bengals have been the best volleyball team in the Western AA so far this season and there hasn't been much debate.

Helena swept through the first round of conference matches with a 7-0 mark and opened the second half of its conference schedule at home on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep over Missoula Hellgate by the scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18.

The Bengals controlled the match around the net and had 31 kills compared to 25 for Hellgate as well as four blocks compared to three. Helena also had a 2-to-1 advantage in aces (10-5) thanks to stellar efforts from Kim Feller, Lauren Heuiser and Mackenzie Jackson, who each had a team-high three aces.

Heuiser, the future Carroll College volleyball player, continued her dominant senior season and paced the Bengals with eight kills and three blocks.

Alex Bullock, who just announced her commitment to Carroll College for basketball, pitched in with seven blocks. On top of her three aces, Feller added a team-high 22 assists, while Morin Blaise led the defense with eight digs.

Camille Sherrill was the top performer for Hellgate in defeat. She finished with 10 kills and 15 digs plus 0.5 blocks. Ashleigh Hull also added six kills and 1.5 blocks in the loss for the Knights.