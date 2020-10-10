Helena High volleyball notches another road win ahead of crosstown

The Helena High volleyball team continued its winning ways on the road, defeating Missoula Hellgate in four sets Saturday in Missoula by the scores of 25-17, 25-17, 16-25 and 25-21.

Helena dominated as far as the hitting was concerned, coming away with 45 kills as a team compared to just 24 for Missoula Hellgate. Liz Heuiser spearheaded the Bengals with a team-high 18 kills. She also registered six of Helena High's 11 blocks.

Lauren Heuiser also had a strong outing for Helena High as she finished with eight kills and three aces. Katelyn Onespot-Danforth pitched in with 25 assists and senior Brooke Ark had a strong defensive outing with a match-high 24 digs. Aubrie Christman also added eight digs in the win.

Helena High will look to avenge its only loss of the season Thursday against Helena Capital as it will host the second crosstown matchup.

