Helena High volleyball beats Big Sky on the road
Helena High volleyball beats Big Sky on the road

The Helena High volleyball team needed five sets to defeat Missoula Big Sky but the Bengals were able to secure the a come-from-behind win in Missoula.

The Bengals opened the match with a 27-25 win in the first set, but after The Eagles won 25-22 and 25-23 in the second and third, Helena found itself needing to rally, which it did, winning the fourth in dominant fashion, 25-12, and then fifth set 15-13 to get the (3-2) win.

Liz Heuiser paced the Bengals with 17 kills. Aubrie Christman was right behind her with 13 kills and 12 assists. Kim Feller also had a big night for Helena High with 22 digs, 12 assists and six aces. 

The Bengals improved to 9-2 on the season, which keeps them in second place in the Western AA standings behind top-ranked Helena Capital (11-0). Helena will play at Missoula Sentinel Saturday, as well as at Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead to close out the regular season. 

