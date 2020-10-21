Helena High volleyball beats Big Sky on the road

The Helena High volleyball team needed five sets to defeat Missoula Big Sky but the Bengals were able to secure the a come-from-behind win in Missoula.
The Bengals opened the match with a 27-25 win in the first set, but after The Eagles won 25-22 and 25-23 in the second and third, Helena found itself needing to rally, which it did, winning the fourth in dominant fashion, 25-12, and then fifth set 15-13 to get the (3-2) win.
Liz Heuiser paced the Bengals with 17 kills. Aubrie Christman was right behind her with 13 kills and 12 assists. Kim Feller also had a big night for Helena High with 22 digs, 12 assists and six aces.
The Bengals improved to 9-2 on the season, which keeps them in second place in the Western AA standings behind top-ranked Helena Capital (11-0). Helena will play at Missoula Sentinel Saturday, as well as at Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead to close out the regular season.
