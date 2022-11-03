Helena High, Capital advance at Western AA and set up crosstown match for state

If the Helena High and Capital volleyball teams thought they were finished with crosstown volleyball matches in 2022, they have another thing coming.

The Bengals and Bruins both won their respective first-round matches at the Western AA Divisional volleyball tournament on Thursday, which sets up a semifinal rematch at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will clinch a berth at the state tournament next week, as well as a berth in the Western AA title match.

Helena, which was undefeated during Western AA regular-season play, got a scare from eighth-seeded Butte after dropping the first set 30-28. Yet, the Bengals rallied to win 25-15, 25-15 and 25-18 to win the match 3-1.

Helena outhit Butte with 46 kills compared to 31 and Lauren Heuiser led the way with 10. Kim Feller also came up big for the Bengals with team-highs in assists (33), digs (18) and aces (3). Helena improved to 20-5 overall after their 15th consecutive win over Western AA foes.

In the match that followed, Helena Capital took five sets but eventually downed Flathead by the scores of 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-9. Riley Chandler was a driving force for the fourth-seeded Bruins as she posted a team-high 11 kills as well as two aces. Kayla Almquist pitched in with 20 assists, while Darby Martin continued her strong season on defense with 21 digs. Capital notched 13 blocks in the win and were led by the four from Nyeala Herndon, who also had seven kills.

Sixth-seeded Hellgate won the other girls quarterfinal. Second-seeded Sentinel vs Big Sky is the only game still being played. Helena and Capital will play at Missoula Hellgate on Friday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.

The winner heads to the title match Saturday at 4 p.m. The losing team will play on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. against likely Big Sky or Glacier in a second and final chance to clinch a state berth.