East Helena volleyball falls in straight sets to Frenchtown

The East Helena volleyball team was on the road Tuesday night for a conference matchup with Frenchtown in the Southwestern A.

In their inaugural season of varsity competition, the Vigilantes were searching for their first win against the Broncs, but are still searching after being swept by the scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-22.

The scores improved in each set for East Helena which finished with 11 kills total including seven from Dymon Root. Dru Lindsey led East Helena on the defensive end with 13 digs; Montana Pierson contributed with 1.5 blocks. The Vigilantes finished with a total of six blocks, three aces, as well as 11 assists and 11 aces.

Teagan Wigen was the leader in assists with eight and Ella Pickett was the top Vigilante in aces with two. Frenchtown outhit East Helena 22-11 in kills and the Broncs also had 55 digs including 24 from Cassidy Bagnell.

East Helena will be in action next on Saturday when it will host Glendive at approximately 4 p.m.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

