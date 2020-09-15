Capital volleyball stays unbeaten with road sweep of Missoula Sentinel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there was any doubt whether Helena Capital would pick up where it left off last season after winning its second straight Class AA state title, the Bruins have quickly erased it.

Judging from their early-season play, the Bruins are as good as advertised and Tuesday night in Missoula, they notched another sweep and this time, their victim was Western AA rival Missoula Sentinel (2-1, 2-1).

Capital took the opening set 25-14, before winning the second 25-15 and wrapping up the sweep with a 25-17 victory in the the third. The Bruins have yet to drop a set so far this season.

CHS was dominant around the net and was credited with 35 kills compared to just 15 for the Spartans. Paige Bartch posted a match-high 10 kills. Her sister, Dani Bartsch, was next with eight. Paige also had seven digs and two blocks.

Senior setter Audrey Hofer also had a productive outing for the Bruins and finished the match with 27 assists and 10 digs. Kennedy Pocha also had a match-high four aces.

Paige Sawyer was one of the stat leaders for Sentinel as she notched a team-high 12 assists and also led the Spartans in digs with eight. Sentinel is now 2-1 on the season following the loss to Capital.

Capital (3-0, 3-0) on the young season will play its first home match of the season Saturday against Missoula Big Sky.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

