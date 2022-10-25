 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Volleyball

Capital volleyball drops senior night match to Sentinel

Helena Capital's Kayla Almquist

Helena Capital's Kayla Almquist one hand hits over the net during Tuesday's game against Missoula Sentinel in the Bears Den.

 Gary Marshall

The Helena Capital volleyball team celebrated its senior night on Tuesday at the Bears Den against Missoula Sentinel, only it was the Spartans that ended up celebrating before it was all over.

Capital actually grabbed an early lead in each of the three sets it played against Sentinel on Tuesday, but after going up by a couple of points in the first, Sentinel took control with a run and never looked back on its way to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-13) sweep of the Bruins during the final week of regular season play.

In the second set, Capital seemed intent on tying the match and grabbed a 9-4 lead at one point. Yet, the Spartans answered with another run and scored the last two points of the set after Capital pulled within one at 23-22 to win it. 

Needing another set to close it out, the Spartans controlled the third for most of the way, except for the start as the Bruins went ahead 4-2 early. But Sentinel stormed back, reclaimed the lead and cruised to a 25-13 win to drop the Bruins to 5-8 in the Western AA.

Kayla Almquist led the way for the Bruins with 10 assists as well as three kills. Nyeala Herndon added five kills and three blocks. Riley Chandler also pitched in with 11 kills, while Darby Martin managed 13 digs in the loss for CHS. 

Capital will close out its regular season Thursday night in Butte before taking part in the Western AA Divisional Tournament next week. 

