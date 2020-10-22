Bengal volleyball falls to Missoula Sentinel on the road

The Helena High volleyball team was hoping to win its second straight match in Missoula in five sets after beating Missoula Big Sky in five earlier this week.

But on Thursday night, the fifth set against Missoula Sentinel didn't go as planned and the Spartans were able to secure the win over Helena by the scores of 25-23, 14-25, 16-25, 25-15 and 15-13.

After a close loss in the first set, Helena dominated the second and third sets, winning by 11 and nine points respectively. However, Sentinel came roaring back and forced the match to a fifth. Then, the Spartans, who lost Tuesday night to Helena Capital in Helena, walked away with a 15-13 win in the game and a 3-2 win in the match.

Liz Heuiser had a big night for the Bengals in a loss, notching 21 kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Brooke Ark also finished with 21 digs, while Katelyn One Spot-Danforth had 28 assists and four aces.

Quincy Frohlich led Sentinel with 19 kills in the win; Paige Sawyer also pitched in with 25 assists and two aces.

The Bengals are now 9-3 on the season and will finish their season in Kalispell next week with matches at Flathead and Glacier.

