After delays due to the weather, the Helena High and Capital track teams finally got to compete for the first time this season on Thursday.

The Bengals were in action against Big Sky and Sentinel at Vigilante Stadium, while the Bruins were in Missoula to compete against Hellgate and Belgrade.

Helena had a number of first-place finishers in the triangular, as well as number of state qualifiers.

On the boys side of things, Helena High crowned eight individual first-place finishers on Thursday starting with Adam Rylan-Davis in the 200-meter dash (23.28). Aaron French won the 800 for the Bengals and qualified for state with a time of 1:57. Henry Sund also won a distance event for Helena High, taking first in the mile with a time of 4:38.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Colter Petre pre-qualified for state with a time of 41.20 as he took first place. Dylan Christman did the same in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 48-04. Aayden Simmons also found the winner's circle for HHS and qualified for state with a jump of 6-04 to take the high jump. Jaxan Lieberg also pre-qualified with a jump of 6-02.

Additionally, Petre won the long jump for the Bengals (20-07). Ryland-Davis also took third in the 100-meter dash and ran fast enough to qualify for state with a time of 11.25.

Several Helena girls won individual titles too on Thursday. Hazel Bishop and Kim Feller actually won two. Bishop took first in the 200 (27.82) and also the 400 with a time of 1:03. Feller posted a trio of top-2 finishes, winning the discus with a throw of (93-09), the javelin (108-09) and also taking second in the shot put (34-04).

Annika Nehring had a stellar day for the Bengals, winning the girls pole vault and punching her ticket to state with a vault of 10-06. Regan Skogen also qualified for state with a jump of 17-02 in the long jump, which was good enough for first place. Haydn Garza was the other first-place finisher for the Helena girls. She won the 1,600 after running the race in 5:59.

In the team race, Helena won with 77.5 points. Big Sky had 52.5; Sentinel finished with 51. The Bengals also won the boys meet with 81.5 points. Sentinel was second with 60, followed by Big Sky with 38.5.

Capital was in Missoula competing against Hellgate and Belgrade and Tom Carter, the defending 200-meter state champion picked up right where he left off from last season sweeping the 100 (10.93) and the 200 (22.45) and pre-qualifying for the state meet in May for both.

Hayden Opitz, a future Montana Grizzly football player also pre-qualified in the 100 after posting a time of 11.23. Lance Baumgart also punched his ticket to state in the 100, finishing with a time of 11.29 to take third behind Opitz and Carter. Bamugart also ran a 22.79 in the 200 to take second behind Carter, but qualify for state. Peyton Nelson closed out the sweep of the sprints with a win in the 400 for the Bruins (53.55).

In the distance events, Brody Romano captured the 3,200 with a time of 10:27. Like Carter, Merek Mihelish won two events — the 110 hurdles (14.55) and also the 300-meter hurdles (41.55). Mihelish notched personal records in both and qualified for state in the 110 hurdles.

Barrett Hageman qualified for state in two separate events, matching Carter. He won the discus with a throw of 153 feet, while also taking second in the shot put (48-10). His distance was enough to qualify in both events and three Bruins punched their ticket to state in the shot put, including winner Cole Dawes who posted a throw of 49-11. Austin Buehler also made it (state qualification) after taking third with a throw of 48-03.

The other first-place finisher for the Bruins in the meet was Andy Williams, who won the pole vault (12-06).

In the girls meet, Hailey Burger won the 200 for the Bruins after running a 27.06. Mikayla Hall helped Capital sweep the hurdles events. She won the 100 hurdles (16.63) and Kathryn Sheridan won the 300-meter hurdles and also qualified for state after a time of 47.69. Burger won a second title in the long jump (15-01) and McKenzy Heppner also took first in the triple jump (33-00).