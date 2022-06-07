Odessa Zentz, Logan Todorovich share All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year Award

Just like her perfect record in terms of state championships in the 400 and 800-meter dashes, Odessa Zentz is now three for three when it comes to winning the IR's All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year award.

She won it as a freshman back in 2019, then again as a junior in 2021 (there was no track season in 2020 due to COVID-19), so she earned the honor as many times as she possibly could.

Only this award will be split, because the performance of Helena High teammate Logan Todorovich at the Class AA state track meet was simply too spectacular to ignore.

Zentz and Todorovich were key parts of Helena's Class AA girls state track championship, the first for the Bengals since 2000 thanks to a record-tying total of 144 points.

Zentz capped an incredible career that would have been even more spectacular without the interruption by winning two more state titles (400, 800) and finished without ever losing a single race in the 400-meter dash. Additionally, she took second in the 200 and also won medals on the 400 and 1600-meter relay teams.

In all, Zentz won seven individual state titles at Helena High (a school record) and wound up with 13 career medals (2nd in school history) as well as 85.5 career state points, which also puts her second all time at HHS. She scored 31.5 at the state meet in 2022 and is the school record holder in the 200, 400 and 800, as well as being part of the school-record holding 400-meter relay team.

As impressive as Zentz was at Class AA state track, Todorovich had her own historically significant performance, matching Zentz with two state titles (long jump and 100 hurdles) and setting five school records.

One of those records was total points scored at a state track meet and Logan's 39.5 are a new Helena record, breaking the old mark set by Heather Lewis (34.5) back in 1991. She also set schools record in the long jump, 100 hurdles, as part of the 400-meter relay and also for total medals won with seven.

All of that was enough to earn Todorovich a share of the All-Area girls track award with Zentz as the pair combined for for 71 points.

Yet, they weren't the only ones breaking records. Helena set school records in nine of 17 events and Sydney Mattfeldt was one as she won the state title in the shot put (setting a school record), in addition to taking second in the discus.

Madilyn Todorovich was another key contributor. The freshman and younger sister of Logan, tied her sister for the school record in total state medals with seven. She scored 21.5 points. Kylie Hartnett also ended her career in style with runner-up finishes in the 1600 and 3200, as well as school records in both events.

Another local athlete who stood out was Townsend's Emma Stolte who won the Class B state title in both the 800 and 1600. The other area state champion was Renae Parker of Jefferson, who won the 3200.

The complete all-area team is listed below:

2022 IR All-Area Girls Track & Field

100 – Logan Todorovich, Helena

Class AA State runner-up, 12.38; PR of 12.31 at Helena-GFH-JHS triangular

200 – Odessa Zentz, Helena

Class AA State runner-up, 25.07 (PR), HHS record; Divisional champion, 25.59; 2021 State champion

400 – Odessa Zentz, Helena

Class AA State champion, 56.02 (PR), HHS record; Divisional champion, 56.53; 3-time State champion, undefeated for her career

800 – Odessa Zentz, Helena

Class AA State champion, 2:13.20; Divisional champion, 2:14.24; 3-time State champion

1600 – (tie) Emma Stolte, Townsend

Class B State champion, 5:11.33; Southern Division champion, 5:19.92; 2-time State champion

Kylie Hartnett, Helena

Class AA State runner-up, 5:06.38; Divisional runner-up, 4:56.99 (PR), HHS record

3200 – (tie) Renae Parker, Jefferson

Class B State champion, 11:33.56; PR 11:29.66 at Townsend Invite

Kylie Hartnett, Helena

Class AA State runner-up, 11:06.77; Divisional champion, 10:54.20 (PR), HHS record

100 hurdles – Logan Todorovich, Helena

Class AA State champion, 14.47 (PR), HHS record; Divisional champion, 14.73

300 hurdles – (tie) Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend

Third-place at Class B State, 45.97; Russ Pilcher Top-10 champion, 45.35 (PR), Towns. record

Madilyn Todorovich, Helena

Fourth-place at Class AA State, 45.61 (PR)

400 relay – Helena (Madilyn Todorovich, Naveaj Wetzel, Odessa Zentz, Logan Todorovich)

Class AA State runners-up, 48.69, HHS record

1600 relay – Helena (Logan Todorovich, Kylie Hartnett, Madilyn Todorovich, Odessa Zentz)

Third-place at Class AA State, 4:01.74

Shot put – Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena

Class AA State champion, 41-1¾; Divisional champion, 40-½; Crosstown champion, 42-¾ (PR), HHS record

Javelin – Mackenzie Layng, Jefferson

Sixth-place Class B State, 116-5 (PR), JHS record; Fourth-place Southern Divisionals, 107-1

Discus – Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena

Class AA State runner-up, 125-1 (PR); Divisional runner-up, 122-4

High jump – (tie) Logan Todorovich, Helena

Third-place Class AA State, 5-3; Divisional champion, 5-5

Madilyn Todorovich, Helena;

Fourth-place Class AA State, 5-3; Crosstown champion, 5-6 (PR), No. 2 on Deep List

Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena

Class AA State champion, 18-6½ (PR), HHS record; Divisional runner-up, 18-1

Triple jump – (tie) Logan Todorovich, Helena

Fifth-place Class AA State, 35-4¼; Divisional champion, 36-9¾; PR 37-0 at Helena-GFH-JHS triangular

Pole vault – Libby Hansen, Capital

Third-place Class AA State, 11-6; Divisional champion, 11-6; No. 1 Deep List, 12-3 at Helena Small Schools Meet

Honorable Mention

Hailey Burger CHS; Kai Taylor JHS; Kathryn Sheridan, CHS; Emma McCauley, JHS; Rachel Plaster, HHS; Kendyll Sommers, HHS; Annika Nehring, HHS

