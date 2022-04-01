Odessa Zentz continues winning ways as Bengals, Bruins find success on opening day of track

It was the opening day of the track season for many Class AA schools across the state and in Helena, the Bengals and Billings Senior took part in a dual, while Helena Capital traveled to Kalispell to square off against Glacier.

In Kalispell, the Bruins and the Wolfpack split their duals as the Glacier girls won the matchup 80-59, while Capital won the boys side of things 74-71.

The Bruins got a strong performance from Tom Carter who won both the 100-meter dash (11.34) as well as the 200 (23.56). Tyler Jost won the 800-meter run for the Bruins with a time of 2:09.

A number of other Bruins finished atop the podium such as Tuff Adams took who home first place in the 300 hurdles (43.74). Cole Dawes also won the discus (127-07), while other victories included Jacob Hutchinson in the high jump (5-10), Alex Brisko in the pole vault (12-06) and Hunter Cronenwett also won the long jump for CHS.

In the girls meet, Kathryn Sheridan opened her season with a stellar performance taking home first-place finishes in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.09 and 47.23. Lilian Grady won the 800 with a time 2:40. Jaida Green also won the shot put for CHS (35-01), a feat duplicated by MaKaelyn Hutchinson in the discus with a throw of 99-09. Libby Hansen also took first for the Bruins in Kalispell with a pole vault of 10-00.

In Helena, the Bengals opened their season against Billings Senior and Odessa Zentz, a returning state champion in three different events last season (200, 400 and 800) tested herself in the mile this season and of course, as she usually always does, finished first.

"One reason is that my (college coach) thinks that I'll be really good at the mile next year," Zentz said. "He knows that I have potential in it as I mature and I just wanted to do it more this year."

That being said, there are some challenges, especially for a champion sprinter like Zentz, who is, for good measure, an all-state performer in cross country too.

"I am still kind of learning how to run it," she said. "I know that I'm going to go out (fast) that first lap and I just need to be ok with that. It's just in my nature to go faster with my background."

Zentz ran the 1,600 in 5:32. The senior also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.11. Logan Todorovich also had a stellar showing for the Bengals winning the 100-meter hurdles, as well the long jump and the high long. Madilyn Todorovich also finished first in the 400.

Other first-place finishers for Helena included: Kylie Hartnett (800) and both relay teams.

Colter Petre was a top performer for the Helena boys winning the 300-meter hurdles (41.72) and also the long jump (20-01). Forrest Suero threw 47-07.5 to net a personal record and a win in the shot put. Helena also swept through the distance running events with wins from Henry Sund (4:57) in the 1,600, Trey Schlepp in the 3,200 (11:56), and Aaron French (2:07).

Helena won both duals according to the unofficial scores 292-272 in the girls dual, as well as 296-244 in the boys meet.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.