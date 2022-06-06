Jefferson's Braden Morris headlines All-Area Boys Track team as Athlete of the Year

It was an impressive season for local high school track athletes and on the boys side, in particular, there was a team state championship won by Jefferson, as well as nine state champions in individual events and relays.

That made choosing the All-Area boys track athlete a little more difficult than usual with so many talented athletes to choose from. At the same time though, the performance of Jefferson’s Braden Morris on the way to leading the Panthers to a Class B state title made it crystal clear who the winner should be.

Morris was part of state championships in four different events. He won the 110-meter hurdles state title for the second time, as well as the 300-meter hurdles and the javelin, as well as helping Jefferson win the 400-meter relay with teammates Tom Meyer, Jace Oxarart and Michael Emter.

Additionally, Morris took second in the triple jump and including his relay points, he added 48 to the Panthers Class B state winning total in those five events.

Morris wasn’t the only multi-state champion on the Panthers team this season as Wade Rykal also became a two-time state champion throwing 154-10 in the discus and 53-11.75 in the shot put.

Helena Capital also crowned multiple state champions at the Class AA state track meet and Tom Carter was one of those after running a 21.88 in Butte to win the 200-meter dash. He also took fourth in the 100-meter dash and broke a CHS school record with his time of 10.83.

Fellow Bruin Alex Brisko also won his first state championship as the senior vaulted 14-6 to win the Class AA pole vault championship.

Helena High crowned one state champion too but Josh Goleman became just the second Bengal ever in boys track to win multiple shot put state titles throwing 53-4.5 to defend his title from 2021.

The complete all-area team is listed below:

2022 IR All-Area Boys Track

100 – (tie) Tom Carter, Capital

Fourth-place at Class AA State, 10.83 (PR) CHS Record; (10.91 prelims); Western Division champion; 10.83 was No. 1 on season Deep List

Dawson Sweat, Towns

Third-place at Class B State, 11.30 (PR)

200 – Tom Carter, Capital

Class AA State champion, 21.88 (PR) CHS record; Qualified for State with 22.24 in season’s second meet

400 – Tyler Jost, Capital

Placed eighth at Western Divisionals, 52.76 (PR)

800 – Aaron French, Helena

Sixth-place at Class AA State, 1:58.80 (PR); fifth at Western Divisionals, 2:00.18

1600 – Henry Sund, HHS

Ninth-place at Western Divisionals, 4:34.87 (PR)

3200 – Brody Romano, Capital

12th-place at Class AA State, 10:10.89; Placed fifth at Western Divisionals, 9:58.72 (PR)

110 Hurdles – Braden Morris, Jefferson

Class B State champion, 14.85 (JHS record); Southern Divisional runner-up, 15.74; Improved SR (15.44) by .59 second; 2-time State champion

300 Hurdles – Braden Morris, Jefferson

Class B State champion, 40.07 (SR); Southern Divisional champion, 40.78

400 Relay – Jefferson (Braden Morris, Tom Meyer, Jace Oxarart, Michael Emter)

Class B State champions, 43.65; 44.03 at Dave Tripp Invite, Improved SR by .75 second

1600 Relay – Jefferson (Jace Oxarart, Tom Meyer, Dylan Root, Michael Emter)

Class B State runners-up, 3:29.66, Southern Divisional runners-up 3:31.97

Shot put – (tie) Josh Goleman, Helena

Class AA State champion, 53-4½; Western Divisional champion, 53-7 (PR); 2-time State champion, second multiple shot champ in HHS history

Wade Rykal, Jefferson

Class B State champion, 53-11¾; Southern Division champion, 50-6¼

Discus – Wade Rykal, Jefferson

Class B State champion, 154-10 (PR); Improved his PR by 9-feet

Javelin – (tie) Braden Morris, Jefferson

Class B State champion, 167-4 (PR); Southern B Division champion, 155-1

Marcus Evans, Helena

Fifth-place at Class AA State, 168-10; Western Divisional champion, 173-0 (PR)

Long jump – Hunter Cronenwett, Capital

Third-place at Class AA State, 22-3¼ (PR); Western Divisional champion 21-4; Improved his PR by 11-inches

Triple Jump – Braden Morris, Jefferson

Class B State runner-up, 43-2½; Southern Divisional runner-up, 41-4½; Improved his PR by 13 inches

High jump – (Tie) Jaxan Lieberg, HHS

Fifth-place at Class AA State, 6-0; Sixth-place at Western Divisionals, 6-0 (PR)

Nick Michelotti, Capital

Sixth-place at Class AA State, 6-0; First CHS All-Stater in 25 years; Western Divisional champion, 6-2 (PR)

Pole vault – Alex Brisko, Capital

Class AA State champion, 14-6; Western Division champion, 13-6; 15-0 was No. 1 on season Deep List; CHS’ fifth 15-foot vaulter

Honorable Mention

Gavin Vandenacre, Towns; Kaden Saeger, East Helena; Colter Petre, Helena; Ryan Racht, Towns; Jace Oxarart, JHS; Kade Newman, Towns; Andy Williams, CHS; Forrest Suero, HHS; Lucas Sullivan, CHS; CHS 400 relay; Towns 400 relay

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0