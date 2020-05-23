Helena's Odessa Zentz, Capital's Melissa Moreni among projected state track champions

When it comes to spring sports in Montana, there is no bigger weekend than state, when tournaments in different sports are held simultaneously.
This weekend, Missoula would have hosted the Class AA state track meet and for Helena High as well as Helena Capital, that likely would have meant each team bringing home some state championships.
406mtsports.com used results from last year's state meet to predict what might have happened at the 2020 state meet and according to those projections, the Helena High girls team would have finished tied for fourth, with three first-place finishes.
Of course, it's easy to predict that Odessa Zentz would have won the 400 and 800-meter runs after taking home state titles in each event as a freshman last season.
Yet, the Bengals' Kylie Hartnett, the girls Class AA cross country champion in 2019, was also projected to win the 3,200-meter run, while getting second in the 1,600.
Helena's Courtney Matteucci was projected to finish fourth in the discus after getting sixth at state as a junior. The 400-meter relay team also got projected to finish sixth, giving the Bengals a total of 43 points. Billings West won the projected state championship with 112.
Joining the Bengals in fourth in the AA girls projection, is none other than Helena Capital, thanks in large part to the projected state championship in the 100-meter hurdles for Bruins senior Melissa Moreni.
Moreni was second in the 100 hurdles in 2019 and she would be expected to win according to last year's results, while her teammate, Eliza Thomas was projected third.
Leigha Carter and McKinlee Mihelish were also projected to place fourth in the 200 and 400-meter dash, respectively. Carter also would have taken sixth in the 100 based on last year's results.
Moreni and Carter were each part of the Bruins' 400-meter relay team that captured the AA state championship in 2019 and this year, they would have been expected to lead the Bruins to a second-place finish, as well as fourth in the 1,600-meter relay.
If these predictions proved to be true, it would've been quite the weekend for Moreni. She could have been the 100-hurdle champion while also finishing third in the 300 hurdles, second in the 400-relay and fourth in the 1,600 relay. Carter also placed in four events in the projection (100, 200, both relays).
In the boys competition Missoula Sentinel got the projected state title. Capital was projected 10th with 26 points with 10 of them coming from a projected state championship for Mason Casagrande in the shot put.
Casagrande finished eighth last year and was the top returning placer at state. The top-seven finishers from 2019 all graduated, leaving the field wide open.
The Bruins had two other boys finish in the top-six in individual events as sophomore Luke Sullivan was third in the projected 800-meter run and Bret Morris was fourth in the projected 100-meter dash.
Both Capital and Helena High also had teams place in the projected relay events.
The Bruins, who got third a year ago with the team of Alec Ladas, Shane Haller, Morris and Clint Inman, got third again in the 400-meter relay, while the Helena High team of Logan Brown, Ayden Fasbender, Luke Schmitz and David Lowry got third in the projected 1,600-meter relay after taking the same place a year ago at state.
