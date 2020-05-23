Helena's Odessa Zentz, Capital's Melissa Moreni among projected state track champions

Joining the Bengals in fourth in the AA girls projection, is none other than Helena Capital, thanks in large part to the projected state championship in the 100-meter hurdles for Bruins senior Melissa Moreni.

Moreni was second in the 100 hurdles in 2019 and she would be expected to win according to last year's results, while her teammate, Eliza Thomas was projected third.

Leigha Carter and McKinlee Mihelish were also projected to place fourth in the 200 and 400-meter dash, respectively. Carter also would have taken sixth in the 100 based on last year's results.

Moreni and Carter were each part of the Bruins' 400-meter relay team that captured the AA state championship in 2019 and this year, they would have been expected to lead the Bruins to a second-place finish, as well as fourth in the 1,600-meter relay.

If these predictions proved to be true, it would've been quite the weekend for Moreni. She could have been the 100-hurdle champion while also finishing third in the 300 hurdles, second in the 400-relay and fourth in the 1,600 relay. Carter also placed in four events in the projection (100, 200, both relays).