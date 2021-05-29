Helena High's Odessa Zentz wins historic third title, sets new school record as Bengals take 2nd

Winning three state championships, specifically the 200, 400 and 800-meter runs, isn’t something that happens often. In Class AA girls track, it’s been 17 years and at least until Helena’s Odessa Zentz completed the feat Saturday in Missoula, it had only happened two other times.

Following wins in the 400 and 800 on Friday, Zentz won her third state title (in 2021, 5th overall) on Saturday in the 200-meter dash, which also set a new school record for most individual titles which was previously set by Heather Lewis who won four from 1990-93 and Shannon Agee (1995-98).

With relays included, Lewis has eight-career state titles, which is the overall record. But Zentz, has more won individual events than any other girl in Helena High track history and did so without a sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just felt really special to get a third one,” Zentz said of her win in the 200 and her third individual title of the weekend. “I went into that race, not knowing what was going to happen. Yesterday, I didn’t really get in with a good time and I wasn’t the first seed. I just love the 200 because it’s so fun to do.”

Odessa may have run the 200 for fun in the past, but this year, she got serious about winning it and even surprised herself on Saturday.