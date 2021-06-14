Helena High's Odessa Zentz takes All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year award

There were a number of outstanding track and field performances from local athletes this season, but none matched what Odessa Zentz was able to do.
The Helena High standout added to the two Class AA state track titles she won as a freshman in 2019, by winning three more in 2021, giving her the school record for individual state titles.
Zentz is undefeated in her career in the 400, while also putting together an undefeated season in the 800. On top of that, Zentz won the 200 and became the first Class AA girls track athlete to win all three events in 17 years.
She was also part of the 1,600-meter relay team that took second for Helena and also included Kendyll Sommers, Kylie Hartnett and Carly Ryan.
As a team, Zentz and the Bengals finished second behind Missoula Sentinel, although there is still some controversy surrounding the Spartans state title.
in addition to the titles won by Zentz, Emma Stolte, a junior from Townsend, also brought home a state championship in Class B in the 1,600, while Havyn Vandenacre a freshman for the Bulldogs won the title in the 300-meter hurdles.
There were a number of others that finished as the runner-up in their events such as Kathryn Sheridan of Capital, who took second in the 100-meter hurdles, Clare Ronayne of Jefferson, who was second in the 100 and also Amanda Haab, a senior at Capital who was runner-up in the discus.
Yet with her historic performance in Missoula, Zentz was the easy choice as Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year in the area.
The full IR All-Area girls track and field team is listed below:
2021 IR All-Area Girls Track & Field
100 – Clare Ronayne, JHS, freshman
State B runner-up, 13.22 (12.79 prelims); Southern B runner-up, 12.85
200 – Odessa Zentz, Helena, junior
State AA champion, 25.12; Western AA Divisional champion, 25.61
400 – Odessa Zentz, Helena, junior
State AA champion, 57.21; Western AA Divisional champion, 57.33; undefeated for her career; 2-time State champion
800 – Odessa Zentz, Helena, junior
State AA champion, 2:12.55; Western AA Divisional champion, 2:14.69; undefeated season; 2-time State champion
1600 - Emma Stolte, Townsend, junior
State B champion, 5:17.47; Southern B champion, 5:18.15
3200 – Kylie Hartnett, Helena, junior
Ninth at State AA, 11:24.32; Fourth at Western AA Divisionals, 11:33.02
100 Hurdles – Kathryn Sheridan, Capital, freshman
State AA runner-up, 15.21 (15.15 prelims); Third at Western AA Divisionals, 15.71
300 Hurdles – Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, freshman
State B champion, 46.15; Southern B Division champion, 46.13
400 Relay – Helena (Katelyn Hamill, Bailey Root, Odessa Zentz, Logan Todorovich)
Third-place at State AA, 49.47; Butte-HHS dual, 50.40
1600 Relay – Helena (Kendyll Sommers, Kylie Hartnett, Carly Ryan, Odessa Zentz)
State AA runners-up, 4:00.85; Western AA Divisional champion, 4:03.30
Shotput – Aubrie Christman, Helena, senior
Third at State AA, 37-4½; Western AA Divisional runner-up, 36-7¼
Discus – Amanda Haab, Capital, senior
State AA runner-up, 117-0; Western AA Divisional runner-up, 113-0
Carlie Gross, Capital, senior
Fourth at State AA, 114-11; Crosstown champion, 118-0
High jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, freshman
Third at State AA, 5-3; Sentinel-HHS dual, 5-5
Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, freshman
Ninth at State AA, 17-¼; Sentinel-HHS dual, 17-10
Triple jump – Emma McCauley, Jefferson, sophomore
State B runner-up, 34-2¼; Southern B Divisional champion, 34-5
Pole vault – Libby Hansen, Capital, senior
State AA runner-up, 11-0; Western AA Divisional champion, 10-0; Crosstown champion, 11-9