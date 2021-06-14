Helena High's Odessa Zentz takes All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year award

There were a number of outstanding track and field performances from local athletes this season, but none matched what Odessa Zentz was able to do.

The Helena High standout added to the two Class AA state track titles she won as a freshman in 2019, by winning three more in 2021, giving her the school record for individual state titles.

Zentz is undefeated in her career in the 400, while also putting together an undefeated season in the 800. On top of that, Zentz won the 200 and became the first Class AA girls track athlete to win all three events in 17 years.

She was also part of the 1,600-meter relay team that took second for Helena and also included Kendyll Sommers, Kylie Hartnett and Carly Ryan.

As a team, Zentz and the Bengals finished second behind Missoula Sentinel, although there is still some controversy surrounding the Spartans state title.