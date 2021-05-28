Helena High's Odessa Zentz, Josh Goleman win Class AA state track titles

MISSOULA — Helena's Odessa Zentz entered the track and field season as the only returning state champion in Class AA.

She entered as the favorite, with a clear target on her back from her competitors. But, despite that, she exits as the only repeat champion in the class following her performance Friday.

Zentz successfully defended her 2019 state titles in the 800 meters and the 400 on Day 1 of the Class AA State Track and Field meet at Missoula County Public Stadium. She ran her best races in the events with PRs of 2:12.54 in the 800 and 57.21 in a tightly contested race.

"It is just a weight off my chest because it was a lot of pressure coming in as the expected winner," she said, gasping for breath walking to the awards tent after winning the 400 title. " ... I showed today and was almost teary eyed because I almost forgot how special state track is and I love it so much and a lot of my favorite moments have been at state track. Coming back after a year, which is really surreal, and having a full crowd of fans was really special."