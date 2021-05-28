Helena High's Odessa Zentz, Josh Goleman win Class AA state track titles

MISSOULA — Helena's Odessa Zentz entered the track and field season as the only returning state champion in Class AA.
She entered as the favorite, with a clear target on her back from her competitors. But, despite that, she exits as the only repeat champion in the class following her performance Friday.
Zentz successfully defended her 2019 state titles in the 800 meters and the 400 on Day 1 of the Class AA State Track and Field meet at Missoula County Public Stadium. She ran her best races in the events with PRs of 2:12.54 in the 800 and 57.21 in a tightly contested race.
"It is just a weight off my chest because it was a lot of pressure coming in as the expected winner," she said, gasping for breath walking to the awards tent after winning the 400 title. " ... I showed today and was almost teary eyed because I almost forgot how special state track is and I love it so much and a lot of my favorite moments have been at state track. Coming back after a year, which is really surreal, and having a full crowd of fans was really special."
Zentz was almost caught on the final stretch of the 400 in the final heat and final race of the day. Billings West freshman Taylee Chirrick, who entered just under a second behind Zentz in the event, finished just a hair behind Zentz in 57.27. It was about as close as a race can get.
The 400 ended in a close spring to close with an exciting competition between the junior and freshman. They eventually congratulated one another on the exciting finish.
Zentz also gave some praise to the young star out of Billings West.
"It makes me really excited that I had some close competition," Zentz said. "Taylor is an amazing freshman. She is strong and is amazing so I have a lot of respect for her and I love competing against girls like her."
Her weekend isn't done, as she will attempt to take a third state title when she races in Saturday's 200 finals. She enters third in the event behind Jaeden Wolff out of Billings West and Missoula Sentinel's Brooke Stayner.
Zentz's strong day helped to lead the Helena High team to a lead in the girls team standings with 47 not that far ahead of Missoula Hellgate (41), Sentinel (41) and Billings West (33).
Bengals crown another state champ
Zentz wasn't the only Helena High track athlete to take home gold on Friday, as Helena's Josh Goleman also won a Class AA state title in the shot put, thanks to a throw of 49-10.
"I had a rough idea going in what I needed," Goleman said. "My goal was to throw 50 feet and I came up an inch and a half short. But I'm not as worried about it now and I always have next year too."
Goleman is also qualified for the discus and will throw that on Saturday. But for now, he's just enjoying the moment of being a Class AA state track champion.
"It was such a great feeling," he said. "Knowing that all that hard work paid off. It just felt good."
Bruins, Bengals girls place
Zentz may have stolen the show with her two state titles, but she wasn't only local athlete to place on Thursday and Friday at state.
Capital's Hailey Burger finished fourth behind Zentz in the 400, while Helena High's Carly Ryan earned all-state honors of her own taking third in the 800.
Katelyn Hamill, Bailey Root and Logan Todorovich teamed up with Zentz to take third in the 400-meter relay. Todorovich, a freshman, also finished third in the high jump.
Aubrie Christman and Sydney Mattfeldt took third and fourth respectively for the Bengals in the shot put, rounding out the scoring for the Helena girls.
For the Bruins, Paige Bartsch took fifth in the high jump, as well as fifth in the javelin. CHS also took second and third in the pole vault, as Libby Hansen finished runner-up, followed by teammate Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh. Jaymee Sheridan was also sixth in the pole vault. Another Capital thrower, Carlie Gross, also earned all-state honors by getting fourth in the javelin.
Cobrin Luce was the only other Helena High boys athlete to place, as he took sixth in the pole vault.
For Capital, Alex Brisko earned all-state honors after taking fifth in the pole vault on Thursday. Hunter Cronenwett also too fourth in the long jump.
IR Sports Editor Chris Peterson contributed to this report
Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.